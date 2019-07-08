Behold Miataland, the World's Only Mazda Miata-Themed Luxury Resort

Located in the little-known region of Umbria, Miataland hosts what it claims to be the world's largest private collection of Mazda MX-5s. Miataland told The Drive that 40 examples of Mazda's paradigm-changing sports car reside there, from run-of-the-mill base models to rare variants sourced from Europe, North America, and Japan. Stored together in a barn, every imaginable version of the Miata shares the roost with examples modified by third parties, such as a V-8-swapped Monster Miata, or one with a body reportedly inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO ( which is now kinda illegal in Italy ).

Presumably, this collection's owner will want to add one of those yaki-imo-hawking RodoPot MX-5s to his collection, provided there's space alongside their incoming MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition and other classic Mazdas. Multiple RX-7s, an RX-8, and a Familia GT-R are stuffed somewhere on the property, which guests can explore as part of their stay at Miataland, whose accommodations are located in a converted 17th-century farmhouse.

Rather than being numbered, rooms are named after and themed around Mazda MX-5 paint colors, such as Velocity Red, Sunburst Yellow, and Mariner Blue. Car-style keys open doors into rooms furnished with MX-5 art and guests can reportedly clean themselves with somehow Miata-themed toiletries. You know, in case you miss that new Mazda smell. There's a complete library of MX-5 brochures, magazine reviews, and books, and if your travel companion isn't into reading about the ND MX-5's roof design, they can sunbathe by the pool.

For all this novelty and gushing reviews online, Miataland's rates aren't on the outrageous side; €195 per night (just under $220) nets a suite, and €165 ($185), a cozier room. It's a bed-and-breakfast, too, so you'll wake to Italian catering before dashing out in a loaner MX-5 for your 60 kilometers (37 miles) of free touring each day. If there's a better way to see Italy that doesn't involve spending supercar money, let us know, because we're dying to hear it.