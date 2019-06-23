Diversity Shines at This Weekend's Global Mazda MX-5 Cup at Road America

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup never disappoints when it comes to white-knuckle racing, but rounds five and six held at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin solidified the spec series' reputation as one of the most exciting and diverse in all of motorsport.

This weekend's double-header saw a total of 30 racing drivers compete for bragging rights and the chance to win a $200,000 prize from Mazda. On Friday, it was 15-year-old Robert Noaker who charged to the front of the pack after starting in seventh place, even after a yellow flag due to a collision on Turn 1 bunched up the field for multiple laps. Noaker, who won his first race at the young age of 15 at Mid-Ohio in 2018, is officially the series' youngest one- and two-time race winner. Interestingly enough, he's no longer the youngest active racer in the series, as there are two 14-year-olds also competing this year.

Saturday's round six turned things up to 11 with current championship runner-up Selin Rollan starting from pole and fighting Sick Sideways Racing teammate Drake Kemper for most of the 45-minute race. After settling for second place for most of the race, the 25-year-old racer made a brave final-lap move for the lead and ultimately captured his third victory of the season.