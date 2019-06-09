Sim Gamer Lands Real Mazda MX-5 Cup Car Test After Winning Hot Lap Challenge

It's now commonplace for racing teams at every level to place a high value on simulation drivers who can help to develop and test cars and setups, virtually. Series like Formula 1 have turned to eSports to recruit the next wave of star gamers-turned-drivers, and this trend has also carried over into the grassroots scene. Mazda has created a sim racing competition called the Mazda Hot Lap Challenge that awards the winner a test in a genuine Mazda MX-5 Cup car, and the inaugural running of this contest was won by Logan Clampitt, a college student who's normal job is working at his local Five Guys burger joint. That's part of the allure that comes with sim racing—you don't have to be a full-time professional driver to prove your worth. For many, it starts as a hobby and, until recently, that's all it was destined to be; however, with eSports leagues now opening up to both national and international levels, there's a true market for dedicated gamers.

Mazda Motorsports / Ignite Media

When he's not going to school or working at his usual gig, Clampitt is driving for Burton Kligerman eSports in iRacing. He was drafted by the team at the start of 2019 and has managed to impress both his team owners and competition in the process. "Logan's story is pretty cool. We drafted him in the series draft at the beginning of the year. A friend of mine recommended him, and we liked his stats and his attitude," mentioned Parker Kligerman, team co-owner and NASCAR driver who also appears regularly on NBC Sports racing broadcasts. "I've noticed his work ethic is amazing for his age, as he spends hours upon hours doing monotonous testing for each Peak Series race. All while balancing his job, schooling, and being a kid with a social life."

Mazda Motorsports / Ignite Media