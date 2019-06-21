Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Returns to Road America for Rounds Five and Six of 2019 Season

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to one of the world's top road racing venues this weekend, as a field of 30 race-prepped Miatas tackles Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Young and old racers alike (some as young as 14 years old) will manhandle their Mazda MX-5 Cup ND2 racing machines around the 14-turn, 4.04-mile road course twice this weekend—once for round five of the 2019 season on Friday and again on Saturday for round six.

Fans can watch the action online at MazdaMotorsports.com via live stream starting at 4:50 p.m. on Friday and 4:25 p.m. on Saturday. Both times are local to Road America, which is on the Central time zone.

Previously, live streams for the Global MX-5 Cup have been shown on Mazda's YouTube channel, but this time they will be shown live on Maza Motorsport's page instead. A Mazda Motorsports spokesperson told The Drive that the feeds will be uploaded to YouTube immediately following the conclusion of the race, where fans will be able to watch them on-demand.

This weekend's races will see the likes of Mazda MX5-Cup Rookie of the Year Selin Rollan fight for victory at the draft-friendly circuit, while the series' youngest-ever winner, 15-year-old Robert Noaker, will be looking to consolidate on Thursday's impressive practice performance.