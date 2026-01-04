At Least One Historic Race Track Is Being Saved Instead of Shutting Down

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Rockingham Speedway, a North Carolina oval long associated with NASCAR, has been purchased by the International Hot Rod Association. The sale, announced by the IHRA in a press release during the closing hours of 2025, provides a more secure future for the track known as “The Rock.”

The IHRA sanctions drag racing, but its purchase of a track with turns fits in with the organization’s “commitment to preserving motorsports heritage while thoughtfully reinvesting in legendary racing properties,” the release said. Plans include facility upgrades, more amenities for fans, and additional events such as concerts and “festival-style” experiences alongside the racing, the IHRA said.

Rockingham Speedway

Located in the city of Rockingham, North Carolina, about 90 miles southwest of the state capital of Raleigh, the property spans more than 250 acres. That encompasses the main mile-long “Big Rock” oval, an infield road course, and the quarter-mile “Little Rock” oval, plus seating for more than 25,000 fans. A final sale price wasn’t published, but according to the track’s website, the previous owner’s asking price was $12 million.

Rockingham opened on Halloween Day 1965 as North Carolina Motor Speedway, and remained a fixture on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar for decades. It even had a cameo in the 2006 NASCAR parody Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. NASCAR’s presence at Rockingham became less consistent after that, but lower-level series returned in 2025. Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races are currently planned for Easter Weekend, April 3-4, but other events haven’t been confirmed.

Rockingham Speedway

If things work out, this could be a comeback to rival that of Bowman Gray Stadium, the first paved track NASCAR ever raced on. Other historic tracks are also getting some love, with Willow Springs and Virginia International Raceway now in the hands of owners that want to improve them rather demolish them. Not every track has been that lucky, unfortunately, so we’re counting our blessings that these historic venues will live to see many more green flags.