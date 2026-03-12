Rivian Goes All-In on the R2: 330 Miles of Range, $59,485, and Everything to Prove

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Rivian’s make or break moment has arrived as the mass-market entry, the R2, launches. The start-up automaker that is the darling of the automotive landscape has seemingly pulled off both the impossible and is about to deliver in a way that Elon always comes up short: arriving on time as promised with the quoted specifications and pricing.

On Thursday, Rivian said the R2 will launch this spring with Launch Edition trims of the Performance model with a dual-motor powertrain fed by an 87.9-kWh battery pack delivering 656 horsepower, 609 lb-ft of torque, a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.6 seconds, up to 330 miles of EPA-estimated range, for $59,485 including a $1,495 destination charge.

Things get slower, less powerful, and notably less expensive from there. At the opposite end of the spectrum will be the base R2, which will be called Standard, with a single-motor powertrain delivering 350 hp, 355 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, a 0-60 mph sprint of 5.9 seconds, and 275-plus-miles of Rivian-estimated range for $46,495 when it arrives later in 2027.

Here’s a full model line breakout of the trims, power outputs, range ratings, and pricing:

Trim Motors Battery (usable) Horsepower Torque 0-60 mph Range Price (including destination) Launch timing Standard Single/RWD TBD 350 hp 355 lb-ft 5.9 sec 275-plus miles Rivian-estimated $46,495 Late 2027 Standard Single/RWD Long-Range 87.9-kWh 350 hp 355 lb-ft 5.9 sec 345 miles Rivian-estimated $49,985 Early 2027 Premium Dual/AWD 87.9-kWh 450 hp

537 lb-ft 4.6 sec 330 miles EPA-estimated $55485 Late 2026 Performance Dual/AWD 87.9-kWh 656 hp 609 lb-ft 3.6 sec 330 miles EPA-estimated $59,485 Spring 2026

Rivian hasn’t discussed the R2’s peak charge rate or provided firm charging specifications. We know the R2 launches with a Tesla-like NACS charge port, will be plug-and-charge capable at Tesla’s Supercharger network, and is said to be capable of fast charging from 10-80% in 29 minutes, though details beyond that haven’t been provided yet.

The Rivian R2 looks like a mini-me and two-thirds size version of the larger R1S SUV, which is a compliment. The two-row R2 is smaller in every dimension but is instantly recognizable as a Rivian SUV with the full-width LED light bars front and back, vertical stacked LED matrix beam headlights, and brick-like silhouette. It looks capable and like a traditional SUV unlike the melted blob that is the Tesla Model Y.

Enthusiasts will note the R2’s tailgate features a drop-down glass window just like the Toyota 4Runner.

Inside the Rivian design language from the larger R1S is carried over in a smaller space. A simple, horizontally-themed dashboard void of buttons and knobs features a digital gauge cluster and large touchscreen that houses a custom layered user interface that’s one of the best in the business. A redesigned steering wheel not seen in the R1 features roller knobs that Rivian calls Haptic Halo Wheels that click as users move them. These rollers sit on axis and can be pushed, pulled, and rolled to control various vehicle functions ranging from climate control fan speed and temperature to audio volume all with visuals displayed on the digital gauge cluster. There’s also not just one, but two, glove boxes after R1 owners complained their larger truck and SUVs had none.

Every R2 will come standard with Rivian’s Autonomy+ Level 2 hands-free driver suite set of hardware including a bevy of cameras, radar units, and sensors with Lidar being added later in 2026. After a trial period of 60 days buyers will be able to subscribe to the service for $49.99 per month or a one-time $2,500 fee for a lifetime subscription.

All-terrain tires will be available and the R2 has 9.6 inches of ground clearance, a wading depth of 19.7 inches, approach angle of 25 degrees, departure angle of 26 degrees, and breakover angle of 20.6 degrees. While less capable than its larger R1S sibling and riding on a less sophisticated suspension setup, the R2 on paper seems like it might be one of the more capable vehicles in its segment, and certainly in the EV midsize category.

At 185.9 inches long the R2 hits at the heart of the midsize market where the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Tesla Model Y all play. Rivian said the R2 is 66.9 inches tall and 84.7 inches wide with a wheelbase of 115.6 inches. That all translates to an interior that should be roomy even for 6-footers with Rivian claiming 41.4 inches of front row legroom, 40.9 inches of front row headroom, 40.4 inches of rear seat legroom, and 40.4 inches of rear seat headroom thanks to smart packaging. The rear cargo area can hold 28.7 cubic feet of stuff and that expands to 79.4 cubic feet with the second row folded down. There’s a sizable front trunk, though a specific dimension hasn’t been provided yet aside from Rivian saying it can hold up to six grocery bags.

Initially the Rivian R2 will be built alongside the larger, more expensive R1S and R1T in Normal, Illinois. Rivian is building a second plant in Stanton Springs, Georgia, where the R2 and R3 will be built in higher volumes. Initial production output for 2026 is expected to fall between 20,000 and 25,000, according to the automaker.