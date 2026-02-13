DeWalt Deals: Save $100 on DeWalt Batteries This Presidents Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you run DeWalt tools, now’s a great time to increase your battery arsenal. Amazon is doing a nice 36%-off sale on DeWalt 20V MAX XR 6 Ah lithium-ion batteries. They’d normally cost $279, and are down to $179 during this Presidents Day sale. There are some more great DeWalt items I personally use and recommend on sale right now, too!
This particular battery size, 6 Ah, is great to have in your personal stockpile because they’re big enough to run hungry tools for a long time, but considerably less heavy and bulky than the upsized (and more expensive) 8 Ah units. For home projects, it’s more than enough power.
36% Off: DeWalt 20V MAX XR 6 Ah Battery 2-PackSee It
Check out DeWalt’s Amazon sale page for even more deals, and here are two more particularly hot ones that should be on your radar:
Get 45% off(!) a compact DeWalt shop vacuum. I have the previous gen of this and love it, I use it to clean my car interiors and the cramped corners of my shop all the time.
45% Off: DeWalt 20V Handheld Vac KitSee It
Get 39% off a DeWalt reciprocating saw (aka “sawzall”). I have had this exact one for years and it’s a beast. I use it to rip through hopelessly rusty metal on cars and for general demolition all over my little ranch.
39% Off: DeWalt 20V MAX Recip SawSee It
If you’re into DeWalt but don’t want to deal with Amazon, Ace Hardware is also running a nice little deal on a DeWalt compact impact driver and drill combo (save 28%) Believe it or not, I own those tools too. And yep, I also endorse them.
Finally, The Home Depot is almost always good for a DeWalt deal—check out THD’s huge page of special sale pricing on DeWalt products, too.