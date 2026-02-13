DeWalt Deals: Save $100 on DeWalt Batteries This Presidents Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you run DeWalt tools, now’s a great time to increase your battery arsenal. Amazon is doing a nice 36%-off sale on DeWalt 20V MAX XR 6 Ah lithium-ion batteries. They’d normally cost $279, and are down to $179 during this Presidents Day sale. There are some more great DeWalt items I personally use and recommend on sale right now, too!

This particular battery size, 6 Ah, is great to have in your personal stockpile because they’re big enough to run hungry tools for a long time, but considerably less heavy and bulky than the upsized (and more expensive) 8 Ah units. For home projects, it’s more than enough power.

36% Off: DeWalt 20V MAX XR 6 Ah Battery 2-Pack See It

Check out DeWalt’s Amazon sale page for even more deals, and here are two more particularly hot ones that should be on your radar:

Get 45% off(!) a compact DeWalt shop vacuum. I have the previous gen of this and love it, I use it to clean my car interiors and the cramped corners of my shop all the time.

45% Off: DeWalt 20V Handheld Vac Kit See It

Get 39% off a DeWalt reciprocating saw (aka “sawzall”). I have had this exact one for years and it’s a beast. I use it to rip through hopelessly rusty metal on cars and for general demolition all over my little ranch.

39% Off: DeWalt 20V MAX Recip Saw See It

If you’re into DeWalt but don’t want to deal with Amazon, Ace Hardware is also running a nice little deal on a DeWalt compact impact driver and drill combo (save 28%) Believe it or not, I own those tools too. And yep, I also endorse them.

Finally, The Home Depot is almost always good for a DeWalt deal—check out THD’s huge page of special sale pricing on DeWalt products, too.