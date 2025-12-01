Get $100 DeWalt Batteries for Just $26 and More Tool Deals at Walmart With This Final Cyber Monday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you run DeWalt tools or have been thinking about trying some out, this Walmart battery deal is too good to pass up. There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday as I’m writing this, so hustle up and click if you want to grab a ridiculous 74% discount here.

The craziest deals are on these little 2 Ah batteries. They’re not great for super high-draw tools, but they’re perfect for around-the-house jobs and in situations where less weight to hold is helpful. I have a bunch of these myself and have had great luck with them for years now.

Just $25.99: Save $73.01 On DeWalt 2 Ah compact batteries See It

If you need more power, you can also get $64 off a big 6 Ah DeWalt battery (nice buy at $125) or a 4 aH unit for just $51.99 (save $77). Those are all pretty mega discounts.

Here are some more tool and battery deals worth checking out before Cyber Monday ends.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.