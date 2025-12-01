Get $100 DeWalt Batteries for Just $26 and More Tool Deals at Walmart With This Final Cyber Monday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you run DeWalt tools or have been thinking about trying some out, this Walmart battery deal is too good to pass up. There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday as I’m writing this, so hustle up and click if you want to grab a ridiculous 74% discount here.
The craziest deals are on these little 2 Ah batteries. They’re not great for super high-draw tools, but they’re perfect for around-the-house jobs and in situations where less weight to hold is helpful. I have a bunch of these myself and have had great luck with them for years now.
Just $25.99: Save $73.01 On DeWalt 2 Ah compact batteriesSee It
If you need more power, you can also get $64 off a big 6 Ah DeWalt battery (nice buy at $125) or a 4 aH unit for just $51.99 (save $77). Those are all pretty mega discounts.
Here are some more tool and battery deals worth checking out before Cyber Monday ends.
The Best Walmart Cyber Monday DeWalt Tool + Battery Deals
Save $140: DeWalt Flexvolt Max 7-1/4″ 60V Brushless Circular Saw DCS578B
Save $140: DeWalt FLEXVOLT 60V MAX Brushless 4-1/2″-6″ Cordless Grinder with Kickback Brake
Save $74: DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless 3-speed Brushless Oscillating Multi Tool DCS356B
Save $59: DeWalt DCD805B 20V Compact Cordless 1/2″ Brushless Hammer Drill
Save $56: DeWalt 20V MAX XR 1/4 Inch Cordless Impact Driver DCF860B
Save $51: DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-Ion Cordless Brushless Handheld Blower
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.