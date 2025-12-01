Get a $1,500 Set of Goodyear Winter Tires for $800 With This Awesome Cyber Monday Deal From Walmart

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Temperatures are dropping, and soon the snow will be too! It’s time to get winter tires mounted if you live somewhere with real weather, and Walmart has an absolutely amazing sale on Goodyear Winter Command tires. You save almost $190 per tire, making a set that would normally cost over $1,500 just $780. There are more Cyber Monday bargains to be had, too.

Save $747 On A Set: Goodyear Winter Command Tires See It

Walmart can also install tires at many of its locations. Expect to pay about $18 per tire for mounting and balancing, plus an additional fee to recycle your old tires if you’re replacing an old set. Or, you can always get them shipped to your house and have your favorite local tire guy get them mounted up.

That particular 19-inch size is where the biggest discounts are, but Walmart is also running specials on some other winter tires you might want to check out at different sizes and price points. Not sure what size you need? Use our guide to interpret the numbers on the side of your current tire, or use Walmart’s search tool to pinpoint items for your car.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.