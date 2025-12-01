Get 50% Off A Chemical Guys Wash, Dry, Shine Kit Exclusively on Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Chemical Guys have been running great discounts on car-cleaning products throughout the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holidays, and some promotions wrap up at midnight tonight, including this killer 50%-off deal on a nice little wash, dry, and shine kit. See more deals below.
50% Off: Chemical Guys Wash/Shine/Dry + ProBlow Air ToolSee It
More Chemical Guys Cleaning Product Deals
- Up to 30% off: Ceramic Coating Kits
- Up to 40% off: Full Cleaning Kits
- 40% off: All-Season Arsenal-Builder Kit
- 31% off: Holiday On-The-Go Gift Kit
- 35% off: Holiday Mini Arsenal Gift Kit
Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.