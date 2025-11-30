Get 30% off The Ultimate Lego F1 Set for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Ultimate Formula 1 Collector’s Pack Lego set is an immense 2,601-piece kit that lets you (or your kid, or whoever) build 10 cars representing the 2025 Formula 1 grid. It’s normally almost $300, but now on sale for under $190 with this Cyber Monday deal.

The box says it’s for ages 18 and up, but I’m sure younger people could get it done. You’ll want to help anyway, right?

No specific drivers are named, but the kit does appear to be officially licensed by Formula 1, and it looks like all the 2025 sponsor stickers are there. This particular set also comes with a poster, which is fun.

30% Off: Lego Ultimate Formula 1 Collector's Pack See It

If you’re looking for something a little simpler but still with a Lego car theme, this cute delivery truck with a sleeper cab and minifigs is also 30% off. It’s pretty big too (1,061 pieces), but might be a bit younger-builder friendly.