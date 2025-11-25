Get up to 42% off Logitech Driving Sim Wheels With These Early Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Several Logitech gaming steering wheels have big discounts on Amazon for Black Friday already. Some prices are reduced by over 40%, cutting more than 100 bucks off.

Logitech has a few different options on sale, and are compatible with different gaming platforms. But it looks like there are wheels that work with PlayStation, XBox, PC, and Mac here so you should be able to find something viable no matter which system you game on.

$199 (39% off): Logitech G29 Wheel + Pedals See It

42% off: Logitech G Farm Simulator Heavy Equipment Bundle (Tractor wheel!)

33% off: Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Floor Pedals

30% off: Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals

29% off: Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel + Pedals + Shifter

15% off: Logitech G RS50 Wheel System Bundle (Select PlayStation/PC or XBox/PC before you buy)

15% off: Racing Wheel Stand (Not Logitech branded but compatible with G25, G27, G29, G920)

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.