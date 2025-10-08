Save $105 on a Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals at Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedal set is an awesome way to elevate your driving game experience. Compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4, it has force feedback and a clutch pedal. This setup normally costs about $330, but if you see this before Amazon’s October Prime Day sale ends, you can get it for just $224.98.

$224.98: Logitech G29 Racing Wheel + Floor Pedals (32% off!)

By the way, if you’re going to be hooking this up to a PlayStation, you should know that Gran Turismo 7 is also on sale—for more than half off! Or if you don’t have a console at all, check out this incredible deal on an Alienware gaming laptop.