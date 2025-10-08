Save $105 on a Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals at Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

Get a $330 Logitech PC/Playstation steering wheel and pedals for $225, and save even more when you bundle more accessories.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

Logitech G29 wheel and pedal set, on sale on Amazon
Logitech, edited by the author

The Logitech G29 steering wheel and pedal set is an awesome way to elevate your driving game experience. Compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4, it has force feedback and a clutch pedal. This setup normally costs about $330, but if you see this before Amazon’s October Prime Day sale ends, you can get it for just $224.98.

$224.98: Logitech G29 Racing Wheel + Floor Pedals (32% off!)

Logitech wheel

The Logitech G920, which works with XBox and PCs, is also on sale. That thing’s normally $330 too, but is currently discounted to just $213.73.

You can also save money by bundling this wheel with peripherals:

By the way, if you’re going to be hooking this up to a PlayStation, you should know that Gran Turismo 7 is also on sale—for more than half off! Or if you don’t have a console at all, check out this incredible deal on an Alienware gaming laptop.

 
