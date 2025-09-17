Wreckreation Looks Like a Heavily Customizable Evolution of Classic Burnout Games

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Wreckreation, a new driving game slated for relase on October 28, 2025, will combine a huge open world with arcade-style crash physics and a track construction system completely divorced from the realities of, well, anything. Loops, jumps, it’s all in there. Not quite Mario Kart-level absurdity, but it almost looks like Burnout meets Forza Horizon but with a big dose of the Hot Wheels aesthetic.

Studio THQ Nordic dropped a new trailer today confirming the release date and platforms (PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S) that the game will be available on. The official logline is: “Wreckreation is the home of your very own MixWorld, a 400 square kilometer racing realm that is yours to create, shape—and wreck.”

It’s being developed by Three Fields Entertainment, which brought us the much-missed Burnout series. Anything from them is at least worth looking at if you’re into driving games.

Wreckreation screen shots. THQ Nordic

Looks like the cars are unlicensed but close approximations of iconic designs. But the depth of customization, both of the vehicles themselves and where they’re driven, seems to be the real value proposition here. If you like the idea of being able to build gravity-defying tracks and then smash cars into satisfying smithereens, I bet you’ll have a lot of fun playing this.

The game studio had this descriptor in a recent press release, which almost makes it seem like the game might have some Fortnite influence in terms of real-time building things:

“…Wreckreation takes things further with its groundbreaking Live Mix feature. At any time, players can open the construction menu and shape their own racing paradise. Build highways that reach into the clouds, design loops, ramps, and jumps, or place billboards, houses, decorations, and even towering dinosaur statues. Creativity has no limits—and everything can be shared. Invite friends to race, crash, and explore your personal racing wonderland together.”

I typically enjoy car games that are, like, one click closer to being grounded in reality (Need For Speed, Forza Horizon) but I could totally see myself getting lost in this making preposterous routes and watching cars get pulvierzed into pixels on them.

While the official trailer above sells the sizzle, this YouTuber’s “everything we know so far” rundown from a new months ago does a better job illustrating what the user experience will be like:

Know about any other driving games that should be on our radar? Drop me a line at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.