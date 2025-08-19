iRacing Arcade Is Real and Coming This Fall

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s no secret that I love racing games, even the unrealistic ones. (Depending on who is making them, especially the unrealistic ones.) Still, I’ve done my time in iRacing over the years, and if I 1) was willing to carve out more room in my apartment and 2) had the attention span to actually hone my abilities, I’d probably still be playing it today. It’s pricey, but it really is the best simulator. iRacing, the company, is expanding its horizons these days, though, rescuing the NASCAR license and dabbling in the futuristic though still technically rich ExoCross. Still, I never quite expected it to release a game with “Arcade” in the title.

But indeed, iRacing Arcade is coming this fall—and it looks familiar. It’s actually developed by Original Fire Games, the same indie team that brought the world Circuit Superstars a couple of years ago. I happened to review that one, and though it wasn’t exactly my cup of tea—I struggle with isometric driving games, where you control cars from above—the charm and attention to detail were clear. iRacing Arcade looks, conservatively, very similar to it, with a few obvious changes.

First off, we have licensed cars and tracks, which is cool. Look—I don’t think expensive automaker licenses should stand in the way of a good racing game, but touches like 911 GT3 Cup cars on track, and venues like Imola and Mexico City do a lot to lend a game authenticity, especially with younger players who want to drive what they recognize and already love.

The second standout detail is that the gameplay screenshots show a chase cam perspective, which is something that Circuit Superstars didn’t allow. In fact, it seems iRacing Arcade is totally built for this more conventional vantage point, as the Steam page makes no mention of an isometric option. Additionally, a career mode where players “invest in buildings, new cars, skilled drivers, or customizations that showcase [their] team’s brand” also teases a level of single-player depth that Original Fire’s last game lacked. Pit strategy should still factor into the on-track action, judging from the screenshots.

iRacing Arcade is coming to PC via Steam this fall, and a release on consoles (you’ve got to imagine one of them is the Switch 2) should follow early next year. It’s not quite the iRacing console release some have pined for, but it’s bound to get some younger enthusiasts dreaming about building sim rigs of their own one day. With the price of components being what they are, start saving your pennies now, kids.

