Confirmed: Nissan’s Refreshed Z Will Come to America

Nissan is ready to give the Z a little mid-lifecycle love, the company announced Friday at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. This will be the first real update to the turbocharged sports coupe since it was revived in 2022, but as is typical with these updates, it won’t be comprehensive. Considering how long the 370Z languished virtually unchanged, we’re not inclined to turn our noses up at this warmup, no matter how small it may be. Details remain few and far between for the moment, but there’s one thing we’ve already confirmed in no uncertain terms: It’s coming.

“Yes, the refreshed Z will come to the U.S. at a later date,” Nissan spokesperson Joshua Clifton told The Drive.

And here’s what it will look like. If you hated the old grille, well, good news: You can safely put that behind you. The new nose speaks more directly to the Z’s sharply creased hood, carrying that line naturally into the front bumper. The 10-spoke wheels and green finish are also new.

According to Motor1, the refreshed Z will get some mechanical updates too, including a re-tuned suspension with new shocks, and what sounds like braking upgrades for both the standard Z and Nismo models.

The manual will stick around, we’re told, and the engine mapping for stick-shift cars is being adjusted to make them both quicker and more responsive.

Nissan will introduce the updated Z in Japan later this year and trickle down to global markets after that. We don’t know exactly when it will arrive stateside, but at least we know for sure that it’s coming.

