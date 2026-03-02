Nissan Z Heritage Edition Wrecked Immediately at Port While Still in Protective Plastic

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition features some neat decorative details and unique Midnight Purple paint. Only 500 were slated to hit U.S. dealerships—that number might already be down to 499, as one of these special Zs was reportedly wrecked before it could even be collected from the port where it entered the country.

An anonymous source shared these images of a wrecked Z at a port in Baltimore, Maryland, from just a few days ago. It’s tough to tell that it’s purple, as the photos were taken at night, but the wheels and gold stripes on the door make it clear that this Z is (was) a Heritage Edition model for sure.

Our tipster had quite the story to share about how the wipeout happened, too. Apparently, an over-the-road trucker pulled up to the port on a windy, rainy night at the end of February to collect a batch of Nissans—including this Z. And their collection was routine, until it came time to load this Z.

“Nissan’s pickup lot is a rather wide area that spans across one of the end berths at the port, and the road directly in front where the accident occurred is very, very wavy and bumpy,” our source explained. “… anything going over 40 mph over these bumps is catching air.”

You can probably see where this is going. Here’s how our connection broke down the incident (edited for formatting):

“So the trucker loads all of the SUVs on, and the last vehicle to go on [was] this Z. Now his truck is parked at one end of the lot, while the Z is at the other end … just under a quarter mile, maybe. He gets in it, pulls it out, and decides to just gun it down the road alongside the pier, reaching speeds of probably 60-70 mph. The car then hits one of the first big bumps, and that’s when he lost traction and hydroplaned towards a pile of new Nissans that were awaiting pickup. He attempted to avoid it, but couldn’t bring the rear back in. He managed to clip four brand new Nissan Rogues, and then spun into a parked Lowboy modular trailer parked against a wall on the other side of the road.”

Yikes. We don’t know what exactly became of the driver, just this: “He walked out unharmed, and as far as I know, he’s barred from the port.”

The one-of-500 Z reportedly had just 3 miles on the odometer.

I dropped Nissan a line to ask if this incident has been on the company’s radar at all at a corporate level, and whether or not an “extra” 2026 Heritage Z would be built to match the original planned output. I’ll update this story if the brand comes back with any kind of official response. If I had to guess personally, I think it’s just going to get written off, and Midnight Purple 2026 Zs just became 0.2% more rare.

Here’s what a Midnight Purple Z looks like when it’s in one piece—much prettier. Nissan

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.