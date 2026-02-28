Buc-ee’s Gas Station Empire Is Expanding Into Seven New States

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are gas stations, and then there is Buc-ee’s. The company does highway rest stops right, with massive convenience stores serving fresh barbecue and stocked with things you probably don’t need, but are pretty cool nonetheless. It’s also become a cultural phenomenon—people just love that buck-toothed beaver. Drivers in seven states will soon get to experience this uniquely American destination.

Fox LiveNow reports that Buc-ee’s is expanding into Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Since its founding in 1982, the company has primarily focused on the South, so this is a logical next step to find new markets. The Ohio and Arizona locations will reportedly open later this year, and the rest in 2027. Two states where Buc-ee’s already has a presence—Tennessee and Texas—will also reportedly get one new location each, also opening in 2027.

Buc-ee’s currently has about 70 locations, some of which sell ethanol-free gasoline (which is better for older and smaller engines—it’s easier on carburetors) and DEF. Some locations also offer EV charging, something that’s become a trend among convenience stores (other chains like Wawa and Pilot are doing it too) and helped fill in the charging network away from the biggest EV markets.

The company is also known for its clean restrooms and super-sized sites. Its Luling, Texas, location is billed as the world’s largest convenience store at 75,593 square feet. That surpassed the previous record of 74,000 square feet (another Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tennessee, which also has 120 gas pumps). The company also claims to have the world’s largest car wash, with a 255-foot conveyor belt. That’s located in Katy, Texas, just outside Houston.

So if you’re driving down a highway in the Southwest and Midwest and see an unfamiliar cartoon beaver logo, it’s worth taking a break to check it out. Just don’t get lost in the sprawling convenience store.

