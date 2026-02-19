Tokyo Xtreme Racer Now Lets You Street Race Commercial Trucks, Hits PS5 Next Week

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been available on PC for a little over a year now, but it’ll finally land on PlayStation 5 on February 26 for a very reasonable $50. Developer Genki is taking the release as an opportunity to add even more content and features to the game, which has been comprehensively updated many times since it first emerged in early access on Steam.

The PS5 port will bring new cars, including the first-gen Honda Fit and Mazda CX-3, but the coolest addition will be drivable traffic vehicles. For the first time, you’ll actually be able to race your own Toyota Dyna traybed, rather than merely dragging hapless truck drivers into battles they’re certain to lose. In one video, we even see one smoking a hybrid Honda NSX, perhaps teasing that players will be able to crank these things up to unconscionable power.

Besides new cars, Genki has confirmed that replays, a core feature for anyone who recalls playing the original TXR titles on Dreamcast and PS2, are also on the way. Throw in Spanish and French localization, opening the game up to wider audiences, and the ability to select music—kind of a big deal, given the size of TXR’s musical canon—and this is poised to be a significant update to what’s already been a stellar revival of a cult series.

The PlayStation®5 version launches next week on February 26 (JST).

Please check the images below for full details.#TokyoXtremeRacer #首都高バトル pic.twitter.com/Mf175WG1Ii — Tokyo Xtreme Racer (@Tokyo_Xtreme) February 19, 2026

Critically, these improvements will be folded back into the Steam release going forward. And Genki still isn’t finished. A tweet today, embedded above, confirmed that the team will “continue development efforts with future expansion in mind.” It’s probably too much to beg for any kind of multiplayer at this point, but further building out the TXR experience, which is already pretty beefy as it is, can only be a good thing.

