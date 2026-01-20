VW Changed Basically Everything On this 2027 ID 4 Prototype. Can You Even Tell?

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Volkswagen’s mass-market ID 4 electric car is getting an overhaul for 2027—perhaps 2028 or even later here in the States—and we have our first spy shots of prototypes undergoing cold-weather testing. The verdict so far? Hard to say. There’s evidence here that VW is making some fairly comprehensive modifications to the electric crossover’s body, but the end result doesn’t really look all that different. What’s up with that?

Our spy who took these photos noted that a careful examination reveals a multitude of subtle changes to the ID 4’s exterior—the sort of thing you’d expect with a comprehensive redesign, rather than a typical mid-cycle refresh. We’ve stuck one side-by-side with a 2024 model below for comparison. Even a quick glance reveals differences. VW appears to have ditched the flap-style door handles for traditional pulls along with reshaping the contours of the doors themselves. The head- and tail-lights are not only different, but their housing shapes have changed entirely. The fender “vent” adornments are also gone completely.

If you look a little closer, you’ll see other subtle differences that point to fundamental changes to the car’s structure. The hood line has changed, as has its integration with the A-pillar, suggesting that the car’s greenhouse structure has been altered, as has the rear body (as evidenced by the shallower incline of the gap between the rear quarter panel and bumper).

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

(Note that the charge port has not moved; the image of the production 2024 car has simply been mirrored.)

As you can see from the rest of the gallery, there aren’t really any defining changes that will make the 2027 model pop on the outside, but could there be big updates to the ID 4’s relatively pedestrian powertrain? That remains to be seen.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

That’s a lot of work for what many will perceive as a mild refresh at most, or business-as-usual at least. And that means VW is spending quite a bit of money to do it. Will all of this incremental adjustment add up to a more-successful product? Stay tuned.

