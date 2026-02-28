Every Car Made After 2008 Has the Same Digital Security Risk

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Digital technology makes cars better, but it also introduces the same cybersecurity issues as the smartphones, computers, and other devices that are our constant companions in life. A new study from the Madrid-based IMDEA Networks Institute illustrates that point with some new research on TPMS—tire pressure monitoring sensors..

Researchers found that tire-pressure sensors—part of the tire-pressure monitoring systems that have been mandatory on new cars in the United States since the 2008 model year—broadcast a unique ID that can be reliably tracked. They used this as a basis for tracking locations of vehicles without reading their license plates, according to a press release from the institute.

BF Goodrich Chris Gill/WestBoundary Photography

After discovering this potential vulnerability, researchers built a network of radio receivers at $100 a pop. Over 10 weeks, they collected roughly six million signals from approximately 20,000 cars. They found that signals could be received from more than 160 feet away, even when receivers were located inside buildings.

“Our results show that these tire sensor signals can be used to follow vehicles and learn their movement patterns,” Domenico Giustiniano, research professor at IMDEA Networks Institute, said in a statement. “This means a network of inexpensive wireless receivers could quietly monitor the patterns of cars in real-world environments. Such information could reveal daily routines, such as work arrival times or travel habits.”

Cooper Cooper Tire

Researchers also figure out how to match signals to individual tires on a vehicle to improve accuracy and intercept the tire-pressure readings themselves. That could reveal the type of vehicle, or whether it’s carrying a heavy load, the release said. That has unfortunate real-world implications, but also sounds like a cool plot element for a heist movie. Every cloud and all that.

The reason tire-pressure sensors are so vulnerable is that current regulations don’t require cybersecurity protections like encryption or authentication, researchers say, noting that tire-pressure monitoring systems were “designed for safety, not security.” Regulators may not have considered this risk before, but researchers believe they should do so now. Or maybe it’s finally time for airless tires.

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com