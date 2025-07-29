Modern Cars Wreak Havoc on Radar Detectors. Here’s How Escort Adapts

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Escort Radar, one of the big brands in the radar detection biz, has been under some scrutiny this year as customers and reviewers reported suboptimal performance on the $800 Redline 360c—Escort’s flagship. Today, it’s dropping a big firmware update to address those complaints. I’ve now had the chance to test this new firmware and speak with somebody at Escort, and came away with some insights you might find interesting, even if you don’t run one of these on your dashboard.

All radar detectors can be affected by the radar-powered collision avoidance systems of modern cars. And since more of those cars are on the road every year, filtering those signals out becomes a bigger challenge for detector engineers.

As most of you reading this probably know, radar detectors are designed to alert you when cops are measuring, or about to measure, your speed. They’re legal throughout the USA except in Washington, D.C., and the state of Virginia. Since we don’t write about these too often, I’ll quickly rip through some high-level context and then run down Escort’s new update.

How Radar Detectors Work

A radar detector is basically a radio receiver. When police post up somewhere to collect ticket money, they’ll often point a radar gun down the road, which shoots a radio wave at oncoming cars. When that wave bounces back to the radar gun, it does a little math and tells the cop the target’s speed. Many American police use K- and KA-band radio waves for this purpose. The reason a detector is a viable countermeasure to this is that K-, KA-band, and other such radio waves, shoot wide beams that kind of spill out beyond one specific target—think, kind of, like a shotgun versus a rifle. So you can be driving down the highway, and a good detector will be able to pick up a KA signal before police have made visual contact, giving you a little heads-up.

Adobe

Another speed-measuring tool police use is laser—this is much harder to get any forewarning on. It’s faster and more precise; while a good detector will have an alert that you’re being hit with a laser, your speed will already have been measured at that moment. Some radar detector brands, including Escort, sell a supplementary device sometimes called a “laser shifter” that’s supposed to be able to confuse such signals, but that’s not nearly as widely legal.

Interestingly, radio waves are regulated by the FCC, while laser is regulated by the FDA. This is partially why the rules on the usage of both types of signals are inconsistent with each other.

After polling radar review sites, forums, friends, and fellows in a California car club I belong to, I found that people willing to splash out on a high-end detector often favor the Valentine One, Uniden, and Escort brands the most, with Whistler and Radenso also getting fairly frequent mentions. However, the high-end Escort Redline 360c has fallen out of favor lately, mainly due to an apparently weak response time. It came off Vortex Radar‘s recommendation list for this, false alerts, and general bugginess at the beginning of the year.

You can update an Escort device via your phone’s internet connection or with a computer using free official software. This particular update is a big one—expect 30 minutes or more to complete it. Andrew P. Collins

The Escort Redline 360c is physically the same unit that was released in 2020, but has received quite a few firmware updates since then—the device typically gets one or two over-the-air updates per year.

How and Why A Radar Detector Evolves

Broadly speaking, American Police speed-measuring technology has not changed all that much in recent years and decades. But traffic and enforcement techniques have, and both of those factors are significant in the radar detector world for separate reasons.

First, let’s talk traffic—blind-spot monitoring, radar cruise control, and similar safety systems have had a huge spike in prevalence in the last 10 years. That’s created a lot of false alerts for radar detector users and has been a big focus for detector engineers. Joe Sherbondy, the Director of Escort’s Radar Detection Products, told me this phenomenon is called a “CAS blast” in the biz—CAS being a blanket term for collision avoidance systems, and blast referring to the barrage of warnings a detector would set off any time it got near a modern car. Refinements to compensate for this are a continuously ongoing process at Escort, Sherbondy told me, and I’m sure the same would be said for other brands.

A Redline 360c unit being tested at a Cedar Electronics lab. Escort

Secondly, there’s the “quick-trigger” method of speed enforcement that detectors need to contend with. Police are aware of radar detectors’ ability to pick up on Ka-band radio waves before they can spot a potentially speeding car, so sometimes instead of simply pointing a radar gun down the highway and leaving it running, cops will manually pull the trigger, theoretically getting a ping before a detector can see it. But as Mr. Sherbondy explained it to me, that only gives the gun user an approximate idea of your speed—they need to hold the trigger down for a period of time to get a confirmed reading and write a ticket. Theoretically, if your detector could pick up the quick-trigger ping, you could still slow down enough to slip below the get-fined threshold for police attention.

As for how a company like Escort figures all this out and proceeds with research and development, Sherbondy told me that for his outfit, the main source of bug squashing prioritization is a combination of scanning user forums, the brand’s Facebook page, and feedback his customer care team gets by phone and email. I found a forum post from just a few months ago in which Sherbondy himself tossed up on a radar detector forum explaining an update and soliciting user feedback.

So, some actual product testing is done in part by customers, while Escort also maintains its own closed network of beta testers. Of course, it does its pre-release R&D in a lab. In response to requests for transparency, the brand just released a white paper explaining its testing methodology along with today’s just-announced firmware update. You can take a look at that here:

This interesting document showcases how the Redline 360c’s enhancements were measured and includes some insights on how speed is measured by law enforcement in general.

Here’s what Escort claims to have improved with its July 2025 firmware update (version 1.17), per release notes:

Improved Filtering & Alerts: Modern vehicles use an array of radar systems that can confuse traditional radar detectors. Redline 360c is now a master of ignoring these invalid radar signals, with up-to-date filtering that can recognize automotive safety systems like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, or emergency braking systems. This allows the detector to focus on and identify actual police radar signatures, ensuring that drivers only receive alerts that matter.



Modern vehicles use an array of radar systems that can confuse traditional radar detectors. Redline 360c is now a master of ignoring these invalid radar signals, with up-to-date filtering that can recognize automotive safety systems like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, or emergency braking systems. This allows the detector to focus on and identify actual police radar signatures, ensuring that drivers only receive alerts that matter. POP Alerts: With reliable POP alerts, the Redline 360c delivers consistent detection of radar guns that use POP technology, detecting signals 10 out of 10 times, outperforming the leading competitor’s 8 out of 10 times.



With reliable POP alerts, the Redline 360c delivers consistent detection of radar guns that use POP technology, detecting signals 10 out of 10 times, outperforming the leading competitor’s 8 out of 10 times. Directional Indicator Responsiveness: The new update comes with improved arrow transitions that respond more quickly and accurately to threat vector changes, so drivers have enhanced situational awareness while on the move.



The new update comes with improved arrow transitions that respond more quickly and accurately to threat vector changes, so drivers have enhanced situational awareness while on the move. Adaptive K Band Filtering: The new K Filter toggle gives drivers unprecedented control over their detection experience, with measurable performance differences for ‘K Filter On’ and ‘K Filter Off’ scenarios, ensuring a customizable drive for different environments.



The new K Filter toggle gives drivers unprecedented control over their detection experience, with measurable performance differences for ‘K Filter On’ and ‘K Filter Off’ scenarios, ensuring a customizable drive for different environments. OnStar/Wi-Fi Update: For Redline 360c users with onboard OnStar systems, this firmware update addresses connectivity issues when updating via Wi-Fi for improved reliability and better functionality.

Andrew P. Collins

I have not run a radar detector since I was in high school, when I thought I was hell on wheels in my 160 horsepower base-model FC RX-7. Unfortunately, it did not keep me from getting cited for driving like a dick (I forget what the actual infraction was) or running an aftermarket exhaust (in hindsight, straight pipes might have been a little obnoxious for my suburban neighborhood). Both tickets were deserved, anyway.

Nowadays, I just kind of drive at what I consider a socially acceptable speed for the road and conditions, and have mostly managed to avoid the scorn of law enforcement. However, I did find some significant satisfaction just watching the watchers, so to speak, with the Redline 360c on my dashboard and Escort’s accompanying “Drive Smarter” app on my phone.

I quickly realized it was not practical to get images of the Redline 360c in use—my camera’s shutter speed couldn’t capture the screen accurately. But Escort’s render makes it a lot easier to understand what the device looks like in action. At least you can see how the alert looks on the charging outlet (which has a secondary USB output). Andrew P. Collins, Escort

After a few days of real-world testing in rural New York, my impressions are mostly good. I ran it with and without the update, and to be honest, I thought it worked pretty darn well on the old firmware, too. But just last night I went out, running the new firmware, and can confirm that in about two hours of cruising, I encountered four speed traps, and all four times the Redline 360c lit up before I had eyes on the cop. (Yeah, New York state has an intense police presence even 100 miles outside NYC.)

The directional warning worked, too—it wasn’t practical to document, but it was easy to watch the forward arrow light up, then the side I’d pass radar on, and then the rear light stayed on as I drove away from a lurking radar emitter.

What it did not detect were the five other LEO vehicles I clocked in traffic with me over the same drive loop. I suspect they were not emitting any speed-reading radar while traveling—it’s a radar detector, not a police detector.

As far as early warning on speed traps, I was impressed with what I saw. The Drive Smarter phone app wasn’t quite as satisfying—I had some inconsistent Bluetooth pairing performance. And while it’s supposed to be able to get local speed-limit data from the internet to project onto your detector for reference, mine could never find this info. I didn’t experience any false alerts at all.

The Escort Redline 360c is physically and functionally a nice piece of tech. The windshield clamp is incredibly solid, and the magnetic attachment base hooks up with a slick snick. I really like the Knight Riderish sweeping red line animation it does by default, and having a mute button on the power cord is nice for easy reaching. I can’t say if it’s worth the price premium over more basic units, but it’s been dead-on right and reliable in the days and hours I’ve been real-world testing it.

On The Morality Of Radar Detectors

A radar detector on your windshield invites some social judgment. I mean, the whole point is to enable speeding, right? My perspective is that there’s a pretty big gap between exceeding some speed limits and reckless driving. Posted limits, unwritten limits, and dangerous limits are not always the same. Cruising at 70 mph on I-87 in New York is technically illegal, but largely safe, and certainly socially permissible. Weaving through traffic with a huge speed delta over other cars? That’s where you start to become a menace—and a radar detector won’t shield you from getting busted for that kind of activity anyway.

Carrying excessive speed where it’s not appropriate is dangerous and rude. But there’s nothing wrong with having some intel on where speed traps might be hiding.

Got any radar detector expertise or preferences to share? Drop me a note at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.