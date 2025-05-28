The Disappearing Car Door Was a Cool Idea With Impossible Execution

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s fascinating how today’s algorithms can dredge up something from the depths of the internet and serve it up to vast swaths of people. If not for that phenomenon, this video of a clever “disappearing car door” system built by a defunct company called Jatech would’ve assuredly faded away ages ago. There’s precious little information on it, but if the constant stream of new YouTube comments is any indication, it will continue to mystify people for generations.

The video was uploaded by an account named “Disappearing Car Door” 18 years ago; this, unsurprisingly, is its only contribution to the platform. In the three-minute film, we see demonstrations of the system on a pair of Lincoln Mark VIIIs. These doors, which have been lengthened by 10 inches to bypass the car’s original B-pillars, swivel under the vehicle as their windows retract. In a later demonstration of a different implementation on a prototype passenger cell, we see a door rotate down without lowering the effective floor of the car. That would be handy, as ground clearance is probably one of the system’s most obvious issues.

You’d think another would be side impact safety, but Jatech was confident that not only was its concept not a detractor to crashworthiness, but it reportedly improved it. We’re definitely lacking some details here, but the company talked of a “structural reintegration of the door with the unibody” and a bespoke custom door frame system cryptically named “Cruciform” on its website, which is fortunately still accessible by way of the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

Jatech also promoted that it worked with “the finest and most experienced coach builders in the U.S. and Europe” to realize its breakthroughs. And yes, there was supposedly a manual override of some kind, somewhere.

It’s unclear how much time exactly was spent working on this system, but it seems it had a long history. As the company told it, the Lincoln Mark VIII prototypes were supposedly built at Ford’s suggestion after the automaker invited Jatech to visit its design subsidiary Ghia, in Italy. Cadillac purportedly expressed interest as well.

Neither manufacturer bit, though, and as of 2010, Jatech was still hoping to commercialize its invention. The “designers of the exciting Disappearing Car Door technology are now in a position to equip your favorite car with our cool, sexy, safe, and convenient automatic car door,” the company’s website read in a snapshot from 15 years ago. Jatech was even willing to “design an original vehicle body” that incorporated the tech. While no such examples apparently ever existed, the site does feature sketches of generic sports cars, indicating that Jatech felt its solution could apply across a variety of body styles.

Credit to Jatech, the disappearing door did bear some advantages. The extended aperture was ideal for vehicles with rear seats but no back doors. The swiveling door also consumed almost no space when opening, meaning you could park much closer to other vehicles without risk of contact. Also, note how the side mirrors on the Mark VIII prototype are attached to the A-pillar and not the door; because of this, an exiting passenger could still use that mirror to determine when to safely leave the vehicle.

This alternate example keeps the flip-down door within the car’s body. In that way, it’s more like the approach BMW took with the Z1, but also more complicated. disappearingcardoor via YouTube

All that said, the benefits didn’t seem to outweigh the drawbacks. Without more specific information or any crash test data to suggest otherwise, we’re skeptical of the claimed safety advantages. Even if there was a manual override, that would be one heavy door to move out of the way, and god help you if it were jammed after a collision.

Complexity is another obvious problem. If you look at the insides of the doors on the cars Jatech did convert, you’ll notice that they’re completely featureless—no pockets, no design, nothing. Perhaps the company didn’t feel a need to waste effort mocking up custom door cards for these prototypes, or perhaps space and clearance were challenging considerations to overcome. Either way, you’d have to figure there was a reason the folks at Ford and GM didn’t play along, let alone steal the idea for their own.

Still, that quaint three-minute ad has racked up over 21 million views on YouTube as of this writing, indicating that for all its faults, Jatech achieved something remarkable here. Who can guess how many impressions it’ll have amassed by the time it reappears in our social feeds in another five or 10 years’ time?

