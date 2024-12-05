You’ve Heard of Truck Nuts—Now Get Ready for EV Wire Nuts

Pickup trucks are more common than Corollas where I live. In turn, I’ve seen my fair share of… questionable mods. Whether we’re talking about squatted brodozers or straight-piped farm trucks driven by 16-year-olds—both with Peeing Calvin decals—they’re never more than a mile or two down the road. Neither of those holds a candle, though, to maybe the most infamous mod of all: Truck nutz.

Amazingly, these anthropomorphic accessories aren’t dying out with the advent of electric pickups. They’ve evolved into something way funnier (and thankfully, without the veins). Now, Ford F-150 Lightning owners are dangling massive wire nuts from their hitch receivers.

charleso47 via Thingiverse

I’d never even heard of these before someone posted a picture in a Facebook group on Wednesday. I went sniffing around for the source of the photo and found more than one battery-powered Blue Oval sporting the shin knockers. It dates back to at least August when a 3D-printing designer who goes by charleso47 uploaded blueprints for the DIY electrical-inspired truck nuts to Thingiverse.

Not long after, another shot of someone else’s truck popped up in this F-150 Lightning Forum thread. They’re grey instead of blue, which is slightly less funny for reasons I won’t get into. (My Nanna likes to read my blogs so I have to keep it PG, OK?)

I don’t have any hard data to prove this but something tells me EV owners are a lot more likely to have a 3D printer than your average Super Duty driver. Because of that, these represent the perfect intersection of interests for people whose hobbies include making their own MagSafe iPhone charger stands at home and towing their Airstream 100 miles between charges. Better yet, they’re something anyone can laugh at without feeling bad—and you don’t need me to tell you that’s rare right now.

You can download the schematics for free, though I’d encourage you to tip the creator if you actually plan on using them. Not only were they kind enough to make them available to everyone, but they even updated the design so you can loop a sturdy hose through ’em for mounting purposes.

These jokes, man… they write themselves.

Got a picture of your truck’s nuts? Please send ’em to my coworker: jerry@thedrive.com