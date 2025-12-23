It’s Last Call for Volvo Wagons in the US

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Volvo became synonymous with station wagons on the same timeline that it grew into a mainstream automaker in America. Even if you don’t care about cars, a Volvo wagon is a classic element of suburban iconography—especially for those of us who grew up in the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. Now, that era is coming to an end; if you want to buy a new Volvo wagon in America, you’ve only got a few months left to get your order in.

The Volvo V60 CC, the last wagon that the Swedish brand sells here (and one of my dog’s favorite cars), will end production in April 2026. Order books close at the end of next month.

At the bottom of a press release about moving XC60 SUV production to the US and celebrating corporate milestones, Volvo shared this:

“As our customers in the U.S. overwhelmingly prefer SUVs, early next year we’ll take the last orders for this generation of Volvo wagons, with the V60 Cross Country ending production in April 2026. For U.S. customers who love wagons, there’s still a bit of time: orders will be accepted until late January 2026, and we expect to have V60 Cross Country available in retailer inventory for a few months after that.”

I will admit, I never got into Volvos as much as many other car nerds. But I do love a good wagon, and I’m bummed to see the longroof segment shrink. Part of me is particularly disappointed that Volvo didn’t want to go out with a bang here and release some kind of high-performance rival for the BMW M5 Touring, Audi RS 6 Avant, and Mercedes-AMG wagon. (After all, BMW has bragged that demand for its hi-po wagon has outpaced the sedan.) But, yeah, no, I’m not surprised that didn’t happen.

It’s worth noting that Volvo did slightly couch its statement by specifying orders are closing for “this generation” of wagon, but the line “For U.S. customers who love wagons, there’s still a bit of time” sounds pretty bleak.

At least there are still plenty of newish and classic Volvos roaming around America for fans to buy used. Speaking of which, this feels like a great opportunity to revisit one of our YouTube clips from last year, featuring my friend and colleague Aaron Segal’s extremely cool V70R:

Manual Volvo V70R: 5-Cylinder Forever Car // CARISMA

