‘BMW Is Not Toyota’: The Supra Won’t Die Just Because the Z4 Might

Good news for Toyota Supra fans: The iconic sports car nameplate is sticking around for the foreseeable future. While speaking to Car Expert, Toyota Australia’s Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley confirmed that the Supra “brand” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. However, he was a bit hazy on whether that meant the continuation of this model or if the Supra name is going to stick around for future models.

“There is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand in this car company. I know that,” Hanley said.

While that’s pretty vague, Hanley did say that just because BMW might be killing off the Z4—the Supra’s mechanical twin—in 2026, that doesn’t mean Toyota will kill off the Supra, too. He didn’t specifically say it won’t, either. “BMW is not Toyota. The notion that Supra is stopping is purely speculative,” he said. “And, quite frankly, I have no expectation, sitting here today, that the Supra brand will disappear. At all.”

Thankfully, Hanley recognizes the importance of the Supra name to the Toyota brand. Even if this current A90 generation Supra does come to an end in 2026, we shouldn’t have to wait 22 years for the next one, as we did after the fourth generation.

“The Supra nameplate goes back for years. There is a lot of legacy there. It is an incredibly important brand,” Hanley said. “If you get it right, people will start to gravitate to your brand and go ‘Wow, that’s a fun brand. They are doing well, they know what they’re doing.’”

It’d be nice if A90 Supra stuck around for a few more years. It’s still as good-looking as it was when it first launched and it’s one of the more entertaining sports cars in its price range. It’s also one of the few cars on sale that pares a straight-six engine with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. But if 2026 is the year it dies, it’s refreshing to know that Toyota values the Supra nameplate and should replace it with another one. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take another two decades to do so.

