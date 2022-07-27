2023 Toyota Supra’s Six-Speed Manual Is a No-Cost Option

The much-heralded three-pedal Supra is making its way to dealers, and at long last we know how much it's going to cost buyers: Nothing extra (at least, from the factory). Pricing information released last week by Toyota confirms that the six-speed will be a no-cost option over the standard 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission.

Despite the six-speed manual's status as an option, it'll be no extra cost for buyers to select; the Base 3.0L trim will be $53,595 (all prices after $1,095 destination), and the Premium will cost $56,745, no matter which transmission they're spec'd with. The special-edition A91, which is a limited-production trim that gets a carbon-fiber body kit and exclusive wheels, only offers a manual transmission and clocks in at $59,440.

The fifth-generation Supra was introduced in 2020 as a resurrection of the sports-coupe nameplate dating all the way back to the late 70s, but it only was offered with an eight-speed automatic. Since January, however, The Drive has reported that a manual would be making its way to the States, and now pricing information is available. While the 3.0-liter Supra was initially released with a sub-$50K sticker, it's no longer possible to score one under that price without switching to the less-powerful 2.0-liter inline four version, which now starts at $44,635 for the 2023 model year. Unfortunately, that version does not offer a manual transmission. Buyers there will need to be content with the eight-speed automatic.