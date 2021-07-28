This Manual-Swapped Infiniti Q50 Is a Proper Stateside Skyline

By sourcing a slew of parts—both mechanical and aesthetic—and working in his California garage to get the install just right, the manual swap is now complete. Gray is one of the few people with a stick shift, 3.7-liter V6-powered Infiniti Q50. It's a remarkably clean build.

Infiniti might not be the first brand that comes to mind for driving fans, but one thing's for certain—it's made some good cars worth loving , and there are likely few people that know this better than Tyler Gray . After buying a certified pre-owned 2014 Infiniti Q50 back in mid-October four years ago, he decided he'd had enough with the automatic. He then set a course to build his own ultimate Japanese sports sedan.

Gray was hooked on the Q50 as soon as he got behind the wheel. While his 2004 G35 coupe was in the shop for transmission repairs, he got one as a loaner and knew he needed it. "When I drove the car to Phoenix for vacation, I told myself I had to have one," Gray said. After a stint in a five-cylinder Volkswagen Jetta, his dream car—a Brilliant Silver Q50S—finally arrived on the lot at a price he could afford. He bought it, and after a few years of daily driver duty, the boredom of pandemic lockdowns got to him. It was time to turn it into the ideal JDM-influenced Nissan sedan.

A little time spent at the track showed the car's primary weakness: its seven-speed automatic transmission. That had to go, but from the beginning, Gray decided that if he was going to do a manual swap he wanted the install to be clean. The car was still his daily driver, after all. "It was very important for me to make sure the fit and finish was as close to OEM as possible," he told me.