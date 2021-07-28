This Manual-Swapped Infiniti Q50 Is a Proper Stateside Skyline

The new six-speed transmission was sourced from a 370Z, as well as most of the swap's other mechanical parts including the clutch pedal, brake pedal, and handbrake. Gray performed a ton of other modifications while he was in there, including numerous changes to the suspension—swaybars, bushings, coilovers and more—and the addition of a Tanabe Medalion catback exhaust. The wheels are Work T5Rs, and the entire Nissan-branded front fascia is from a Skyline 400R, the high-performance JDM version of the Q50 sedan.
Gray says the whole build is tied together by small parts that, while they don't necessarily make the car faster, improve its driving feel. "I believe the meticulous nature of the build and the emphasis on driver engagement has reflected accurately on the nature of Japanese tuning culture. I’ve kept body modifications to a minimum," he said. He also says that, despite using some American parts to get the swap done and working right, the Q50 is, after all, a Japanese car. He wants it to still have influence from its nation of origin.