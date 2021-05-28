2021 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD Review: A Preview of the New Z Is Hiding in Infiniti's Lineup

Your Questions About the 2021 Infiniti Q60, Answered

I asked you, the readers, if you had any questions for me back when Infiniti loaned me this car a few months back. I know it's been a while, but if you're a long-time loyal reader and asked a question back then, it's getting answered now. Good things come to those who wait!

Q: I realize it's apples-to-oranges, but how does it compare to the Kia K5 GT you reviewed? Is there $30k worth of difference? — Carmudgeon

The short answer is no. If you were going to buy a new car to drive every day and have a bit of fun with, the K5 beats it pretty squarely. Sure the Kia is front-wheel-drive, but it handles nearly as well and has a ton of standard equipment—including ventilated seats which aren't even offered on the Infiniti. It's also about half the price so that seals the deal. Kia's excellent highway drive-assists are also a big nail in the Infiniti's coffin.

If you wanted to buy either used, that's where the Infiniti is really appealing. The Q60 is more fun to drive and with used prices now hovering around $25,000 to $35,000, it could be a good buy. Personally, if it was my money, I would get still the Kia, though.

Q: Would a 370z transmission swap make it more fun? Or is the auto good enough? — RC Gartner

The transmission in this car is pretty bad. Yes, a stick shift would make this car a lot more fun and a lot less frustrating.

Q: How would this compare to a Mustang Ecoboost or GT? — AlphaStrike

I've only driven a Mustang GT but the stick in the GT just makes it a better car. The interior in the Mustang just is not great—the Infiniti beats it squarely there—but it's hard to top a stick-shift V8. The V6 in this car is great, but the transmission just has it by the neck in normal driving situations.

Q: How much backseat room does it have? — dsa777

Back seat room is minimal. I had a few people back there who were about five-foot-ten and it wasn't comfortable. Headroom is minimal.

Q: I think the real question is why buy new on these? — Mane

I really have trouble answering that question myself. I would imagine dealerships are really trying to get rid of these things at this point, so if you can work out a deal with them to get one at a serious discount, it might be worth getting new. They do depreciate like rocks, though. As I mentioned before, used ones are already below $35,000. The sad fact—for Infiniti—is there's no real reason to not buy used. The car badly needs an update it's likely not going to get, as electrification appears to be Infiniti's top priority now.

The Verdict

Answering your questions and all of this talk of improving the car got me thinking. Replace the transmission with a better one—a stick might actually be ideal here—strip out the gimmicks like the double screen infotainment, but keep the god-given twin-turbo V6 with 400 HP. Give it a restyle, get it down to a lower price, and well, you might be getting the picture here. That car—the Q60 minus all the bad stuff—is real. In fact, it's going to start hitting dealership lots soon. It's the new Z.

This engine deserves a stick shift and it deserves to be put in a more accessible car. That's most likely happening and I can't help but be thrilled with the possibility. As much as I liked the Q60, I imagine the new Z is just going to be that much better. Just by replacing the transmission and lowering the price, it has to be. On paper, at least.

I can't in good faith tell you to buy this particular five-year-old car for brand-new car money. (It does get a lot more enticing when used or with a heavy dealer discount, though.) But I can tell you to get excited for a future Nissan product. That feels good.