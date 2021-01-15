2021 Infiniti Q60: Yes, It's Still for Sale. What Do You Want to Know About It?

To be honest, I forgot the Infiniti Q60 was for sale, perhaps as you did. I saw Kit Harrington driving it in a commercial, and then it disappeared from my memory. For this reason, I decided to give one a try. The one I am testing is the top trim Q60 400 AWD Red Sport, with the big 20" wheels and a red interior. If you must know, it's called the 400 because its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine produces 400 horsepower.

My initial impressions are that it seems outdated and the wheels ruin the ride, but there's certainly more unfolding in my mind the more I drive it and think about it. However, I want to know what questions you have in mind? Many of your inquiries about the Cadillac Escalade I recently drove made it into my review, which will be posted soon, so don't think I'm going to leave you hanging.