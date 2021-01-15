2021 Infiniti Q60: Yes, It's Still for Sale. What Do You Want to Know About It?
That should answer everyone's first question.
To be honest, I forgot the Infiniti Q60 was for sale, perhaps as you did. I saw Kit Harrington driving it in a commercial, and then it disappeared from my memory. For this reason, I decided to give one a try. The one I am testing is the top trim Q60 400 AWD Red Sport, with the big 20" wheels and a red interior. If you must know, it's called the 400 because its 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine produces 400 horsepower.
My initial impressions are that it seems outdated and the wheels ruin the ride, but there's certainly more unfolding in my mind the more I drive it and think about it. However, I want to know what questions you have in mind? Many of your inquiries about the Cadillac Escalade I recently drove made it into my review, which will be posted soon, so don't think I'm going to leave you hanging.
Also, this is not an opportunity to make some sort of snide remark. Save that for the dinner table or something. Ask me what you actually want to know, not just "I HATE HOW THAT CAR LOOKS!!!!" That's not a question—not even if you add a question mark at the end.
In case you're wondering, the sticker on this thing is $64,985.
Ask away!
