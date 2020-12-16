What Do You Want to Know About the 2021 Cadillac Escalade?

The new 2021 Cadillac Escalade is massive, opulent, and has the sort of technology that makes your latest smartphone feel years behind the curve. The whole car makes a lot of other vehicles look old, in fact, but much of it is familiar as well. I have one on loan for a week from Cadillac, and although I have initial impressions, I'm more interested in what you want to know about it.

That's because, well, this truck is apparently controversial. I don't think it's controversial—I think it's a massive steel box built around a leather-bound OLED display. I'm well aware it gets 16 combined MPG, but needless to say, I'm not buying one. I drive a Cobalt SS, for Pete's sake, and I am clearly very happy with that decision.