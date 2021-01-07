2020 Cadillac CT5-V AWD Review: The Junior Varsity Sports Sedan that Mostly Delivers

Driving the 2021 Cadillac CT5-V

When interstates finally yielded to passes through the Rocky Mountains, switching over to sport mode demonstrated how seriously Cadillac takes the V badge. Exploring the same limits Jonathon Klein did when he took the CT5-V on track earlier this year would've been irresponsible, but driven with indifference to advisory speed signs, it proved itself a more than proficient canyon carver. Lively, sharp steering aids in aiming this two-ton Cadillac, while Magneride and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires claw back the agility of a much lighter car. These elements plus a deceptively small turning circle make the CT5-V nimble through anything back roads can throw at it, even right-hand hairpins.

Low gears in the 10-speed automatic are appropriately perfectly to rocket back out of these tight turns, provided it's left in manual mode—automatic constantly shuffles gears to maximize mileage. Its twin-turbo V6 generates torque ample for passing local Sunday drivers as dotted yellows permit, but produces only a modest rumble, and its flat-foot redline shift backfires seem like a software contrivance.

Being all-wheel-drive, and with a limited-slip rear axle, it doesn't wag its tail on full power like rear-drive cars can, and despite modestly sized tires, it showed no tendency toward pushy understeer the way some AWD cars do. It's all quite manageable for something this real-world quick, though pressed to its limits on track or even a phenomenally good road, brake feel may prove unsatisfactory. The pedal is light to the point of being too easy to over-apply, especially in twitchy Sport mode.

Above highway speeds, all-wheel drive's inertia would also begin to dampen acceleration the same way it does to fuel economy on the public road. The CT5-V averaged 23 mpg over my week with it, which while mediocre, is unavoidable sacrifice if you want an upscale, 300-horsepower sedan with AWD at the CT5-V's price. Only the Genesis G70 3.3T, Lexus IS 350 F Sport, and forthcoming Acura TLX Type S can claim similar, and they do so at a slightly smaller size than the CT5-V.