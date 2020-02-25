2020 Cadillac CT5-V Review: A Lot Closer This Time

Years have passed since my last Cadillac V outing, and I had few kind words to relay. In a certain light, the ATS-V and CTS-V looked brilliant, spec-sheet heroes built by enthusiasts and racers with tons of power and sharing one of the best handling platforms—General Motors' Alpha architecture—ever gifted to a performance sedan. Cadillac should’ve been beating customers away with one of its own chrome-plastic grilles. Instead, they sank like the SS Andrea Doria. There’s contention behind both Vs' inadvertent rejection, but I have my theories. Chief among them was that neither car was holistic enough to attract German devotees, being too cobbled together like some Victorian monster cooked up one absinthe-fueled night—cough, cough, the ATS-V’s gauges that looked and felt like they came from an abandoned Pontiac warehouse. A soulless twin-turbocharged V-6 didn’t help, but neither did the CTS-V’s tower-of-power supercharged V-8.

Jonathon Klein

Cadillac was once the pinnacle of luxury, but I question whether the brand tipped the scales too far toward performance, leaving the penny-pinching accountants to saddle the dynamically brilliant cars with interiors that looked like a patchwork of disparate parts-bin rejects. Cadillac needed balance, especially swimming in such a razzle-dazzle pond. My expectations weren't exactly soaring for the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V. But against the backdrop of Palm Springs, California, I cranked the Bose to bolt-shaking levels, sunk into a blissfully comfortable driver's seat, introduced the CT5-V's throttle to its floorboard, and let the chassis shine along endless mountain curves. Hot damn, Cadillac finally built a winner—lighter, more visceral and with an interior no one will compare to Pontiac this time. The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V, By the Numbers Base Price: $48,690

Jonathon Klein

Oh, Be Some Other Name! First, some housekeeping on the CT5-V name. Alphanumerics were the hallmark of Cadillac’s old head honcho Johan de Nysschen; he also used them at Audi and Infiniti, and though he’s left to corrupt—I mean help—Volkswagen, Caddy’s use letters and digits continue at a time where competitor Lincoln is back to real using real words. But gone are the ATS, CTS, XTS, and CT6, which supposedly ended production in January. I say supposedly because Cadillac pointed to the CT6 rounding out its three-car lineup as if it were still very much alive. Now we have the CT4, which Cadillac says is supposed to slot just beneath the compact ATS; the CT5, which is a bit smaller than the old midsize CTS; and whatever Cadillac intends as a follow-up to the full-size CT6. Adding to the mental strain here is Cadillac's simultaneous decision to rework the whole V performance nameplate. Its old "-V" cars were like full-on BMW M models, the absolute peaks of the lineup with maxed-out engines and a noticeably mean edge. Now, the CT5-V (and CT4-V) are being rebranded as something of an M Sport model if you will, a solid performer with small-time track ambitions, a less powerful engine, and much more balance.

Jonathon Klein

Still, a fully-fledged V model is coming for both models, possibly with a V-8 in the CT5, and there are rumors Cadillac will call these "V Series"—which itself was a moniker previously used for lower-tier performance trims. If you've gone cross-eyed, you're not alone. Fortunately, it appears the engineering team skipped whatever psychedelics the product planners were passing out in the office the day the CT5-V was conceived. Time Heals “Most” Wounds But back to the car before us. Nearly every grievance I had with previous Vs has been addressed, the most noticeable being its interior.

Cadillac