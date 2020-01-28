Updated Cadillac Super Cruise With Lane Change Coming to New Escalade
New hardware and software make up the biggest update the system's had since its launch in 2017.
Cadillac has announced heavy enhancements to its already-impressive Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech. What's more, it's finally rolling out the system to models other than the flagship CT6, making it available as an option on the upcoming 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans as well as the all-new Escalade.
Headlining the improvements is the ability to change lanes automatically. When the driver flicks on the turn signal, Super Cruise uses LiDAR, real-time GPS, and a bevy of onboard cameras and radar sensors to check whether the coast is clear. If and when it is, the car merges into the requested lane all by itself. Messages in the gauge cluster will keep the driver informed of what the system is doing at all times and Caddy makes sure to remind us that Super Cruise's driver attention system will still require the driver to pay attention to their surroundings when changing lanes autonomously.
"We made improvements to both our software and hardware," said Super Cruise chief engineer Mario Maiorana. "This included improving rear-facing sensors and advanced software algorithms so that the system can confidently track vehicles approaching from the rear."
Along with more detailed map info, improved steering and speed control software, and an engagement process that's apparently more intuitive, Cadillac is touting this as Super Cruise's most extensive update since the system first came on the scene back in 2017. The 2021 Cadillac CT4, CT5, and Escalade will all be available with Super Cruise sometime in the second half of 2020 with the sedans launching before the SUV.
