Updated Cadillac Super Cruise With Lane Change Coming to New Escalade

Cadillac has announced heavy enhancements to its already-impressive Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech. What's more, it's finally rolling out the system to models other than the flagship CT6, making it available as an option on the upcoming 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans as well as the all-new Escalade.

Headlining the improvements is the ability to change lanes automatically. When the driver flicks on the turn signal, Super Cruise uses LiDAR, real-time GPS, and a bevy of onboard cameras and radar sensors to check whether the coast is clear. If and when it is, the car merges into the requested lane all by itself. Messages in the gauge cluster will keep the driver informed of what the system is doing at all times and Caddy makes sure to remind us that Super Cruise's driver attention system will still require the driver to pay attention to their surroundings when changing lanes autonomously.