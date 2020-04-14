The Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Will Be Faster Than Any Previous Cadillac

When Cadillac launched the new CT4-V and CT5-V, a lot of you went, “Wait, what?” The two sports sedans were considerably less powerful than the “V” cars they replaced and many were left wondering if Cadillac had hit its head or whether we’d ever get anything more powerful again, especially given their apparent top-tier naming. Cadillac wants to correct the record with a teaser of the fastest cars it’s ever produced, introducing the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing.

Taking the name from Cadillac’s unceremoniously orphaned twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V-8 in the CT6-V, the Blackwing models will be, as mentioned, the fastest cars Cadillac has ever produced. As to how that will shake out is still unclear as while Cadillac stated in its press release that the two cars are quicker around Virginia International Raceway than their predecessors, the company hasn’t disclosed any information about the two sports sedan’s powerplants.

What we do know is that each Blackwing model will “Feature specially tuned chassis, vehicle control technologies and engines.” Additionally, as The Drive reported on last month, “Each model will also be offered with a manual transmission—a feature most luxury brands no longer offer but continues to be a strong desire for many performance driving enthusiasts.”