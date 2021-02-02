2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing: America's Last Stick Shift Super Sedans Are Here

The luxurious CT5-V Blackwing is the most powerful Cadillac ever, making 668 supercharged American horses.

By Chris Tsui
After dilly-dallying and confusing everybody with the mildly pumped-up CT4-V and CT5-V port sedans, Cadillac's newest full-fat, high-performance V-Series cars are finally here. Say hello to the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, the real successors to the ATS-V and CTS-V. 

More confusingly, though, these two don't actually use Cadillac's defunct Blackwing V8. Instead, the CT4-V Blackwing is powered by a 472-horsepower, 445-pound-foot, 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 while the CT5-V Blackwing uses a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 making 668 hp and 659 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score at home, yes, that makes the latter the single most powerful factory Cadillac ever made. 

The more powerful of the Blackwing bros gets from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and tops out at "over 200 mph," accomplishing this using a 1.7-liter, four-lobe Eaton supercharger—bigger than a lot of actual engines for sale these days. The unit itself is stronger, has more heat-resistant aluminum cylinder heads, lightweight titanium intake valves, and a track-ready wet-sump oil system with an external oil separator and drain-back.

The CT4-V Blackwing, meanwhile, isn't far behind, doing the zero-to-60-mph spring in 3.8 seconds and hitting its limit at 189 mph. Its V6 features revised crankshaft counterweights, re-targeted piston oil squirters that spray oil at the bottom of the pistons, as well as titanium connecting rods provided you go for the manual.

Yes, praise the heavens, both the Cadillac CT4- and CT5-V Blackwings will come standard with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with active rev-matching, no-lift shift, and, of course, that 3D-printed shift knob cap. Cadillac says the manual trans has been tested for up to 12 straight hours of track abuse. A 10-speed automatic is also available and required if you'd like to hit the manufacturer-quoted zero to 60 times. Controlled through a pair of magnesium shift paddles, the automated gearbox keeps itself lubricated with a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes resulting from 24-hour continuous track testing as well as an auxiliary pump that starts readying it for use from the moment the door is opened for better cold performance.

Bigger grilles give the Blackwings a more aggressive look and feature a new mesh for better cooling and airflow. Both cars get an electronic limited-slip differential with an aluminum housing and integrated heat exchanger. 

Naturally, chassis and suspension on both cars also get upgrades. Rocking MacPherson struts up front and five-link independent suspension in the back, the Blackwings feature stiffer springs rates, hollow stabilizer bars, and higher-rate bushings. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 uses new accelerometers and more accurate computing to deliver reaction times four times quicker than that of the previous-gen system and is apparently the fastest-reacting suspension system on the market. Secondary temperature maps allow it to compensate for varying damper fluid temperatures for more consistent performance in the cold and the heat while control over magnetic flux has also been improved.

New shock tower braces, an underbody shear plate, and thick cross members in the rear help with chassis rigidity.

To stop the most powerful factory Cadillac engine ever, the CT5-V Blackwing also gets Caddy's biggest brakes ever, with the front discs measuring 15.67 inches in diameter and the rears spanning 14.7 inches. Paired with staggered six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers made by Brembo, these brakes are also available in carbon-ceramic which cuts unsprung weight by 53 pounds. High-performance copper-free brake linings apparently deliver less fade and better feel. 

Speaking of lightweight options, both cars can be had with an optional wind-tunnel-tested carbon fiber aero pack that Cadillac says reduces lift on the CT4-V Blackwing by 214 percent and on the CT5-V Blackwing by 75 percent. Connecting Caddy's sport sedans to the road are specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires mounted on staggered, forged-aluminum wheels measuring 19 inches on the CT5 and 18 inches on the CT4. Said wheels have also been laser-etched with a V-Series logo.

On the inside, Cadillac has equipped both cars with configurable, 12-inch digital instrument clusters with a Track layout featuring a shift light, a Performance Timer, a G-meter, and access to both Launch Control and line lock a.k.a. Burnout Control. The biggest cabin differences would be the new steering wheels and seats with the former featuring serialized plaques and the latter being 18-way adjustable and heated with ventilation and lumbar massage available as options. The rather odd-looking headrests, by the way, have been designed to accommodate helmets. 

Reservations for both the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing open up tonight with the cars slated to deliver sometime later this summer. The CT4-V Blackwing will start at $59,990 while the CT5-V Blackwing will cost at least $84,990.

