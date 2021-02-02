2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing: America's Last Stick Shift Super Sedans Are Here

Bigger grilles give the Blackwings a more aggressive look and feature a new mesh for better cooling and airflow. Both cars get an electronic limited-slip differential with an aluminum housing and integrated heat exchanger.

Yes, praise the heavens, both the Cadillac CT4- and CT5-V Blackwings will come standard with a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with active rev-matching, no-lift shift, and, of course, that 3D-printed shift knob cap . Cadillac says the manual trans has been tested for up to 12 straight hours of track abuse. A 10-speed automatic is also available and required if you'd like to hit the manufacturer-quoted zero to 60 times. Controlled through a pair of magnesium shift paddles, the automated gearbox keeps itself lubricated with a unique oil pan design and priority valve changes resulting from 24-hour continuous track testing as well as an auxiliary pump that starts readying it for use from the moment the door is opened for better cold performance.

Naturally, chassis and suspension on both cars also get upgrades. Rocking MacPherson struts up front and five-link independent suspension in the back, the Blackwings feature stiffer springs rates, hollow stabilizer bars, and higher-rate bushings. Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 uses new accelerometers and more accurate computing to deliver reaction times four times quicker than that of the previous-gen system and is apparently the fastest-reacting suspension system on the market. Secondary temperature maps allow it to compensate for varying damper fluid temperatures for more consistent performance in the cold and the heat while control over magnetic flux has also been improved.

New shock tower braces, an underbody shear plate, and thick cross members in the rear help with chassis rigidity.

To stop the most powerful factory Cadillac engine ever, the CT5-V Blackwing also gets Caddy's biggest brakes ever, with the front discs measuring 15.67 inches in diameter and the rears spanning 14.7 inches. Paired with staggered six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers made by Brembo, these brakes are also available in carbon-ceramic which cuts unsprung weight by 53 pounds. High-performance copper-free brake linings apparently deliver less fade and better feel.