Cadillac Sollei and Genesis X Could Revive Ultra-Luxe Convertibles

Cadillac could be joining Genesis in making big, luxurious, four-seat convertibles popular again. Nearly two years after Genesis rolled out the stunning X Convertible concept in 2022, America’s luxury brand has its own electric convertible concept that reminds us of classic two-plus-two luxury drop-tops: the Cadillac Sollei. As long as GM ever lets Cadillac build the damn thing.

The Sollei continues where the Celestiq left off. It uses the same Ultium chassis as the Celestiq and even wears the same front end. However, while the four-door Celestiq is Caddy’s electric answer to Rolls-Royce, the Sollei is a throwback to the brand’s squishy, old-school luxury convertibles, like the DeVille and Eldorado. Even its hand-painted “Manilla Cream” color was originally used on late-’50s Cadillacs. Unfortunately, the Sollei isn’t slated for production yet, as GM’s only termed it an “imaginative design exercise.”

Cadillac

Unlike most modern luxury convertibles, like the new Mercedes SL-Class, BMW 8 Series, Maserati GranCabrio, and Aston Martin DB12 Volante, the Cadillac Sollei doesn’t have any sporty pretensions. Its very name—the combination of “Sol” and “Lei”—means “sun” and “leisure,” respectively. Fitting for a design with a high shoulder line, low-sloping rear end, and smooth bodywork, suggesting relaxation rather than blood-pumping excitement.

That same feeling of leisure seems to carry into the cabin, too, where its Celestiq-borrowed interior gets a color scheme seemingly inspired by lemon meringue pie. Deliciousness isn’t its only attribute, though. With its Mycelium™ by MycoWorks materials (literally a material made from grown from mushrooms) and unstained open-pore wood trim, the cabin is eco-friendly, too. The rear-seat drinks cooler, crystal glassware, and sunburst-effect metalwork keep with the chill, relaxed theme. There’s even a bird-watching kit—which includes 3D-printed acrylic bird calls, a leather-bound journal, and leather tool roll for pens, all found in a leather-wrapped case. Is there anything less heart-pounding than bird-watching?

Cadillac

All this combines to make a throwback convertible luxury car, contrasted by GM’s most advanced EV technology. Combined with Genesis’ aforementioned X Convertible that’s long been rumored for sale, this concept could mark the return of old-school luxury convertibles. However, GM needs to find the guts to give Cadillac the green light to build it. With the Celestiq’s platform and face, it seems relatively easy for GM to put the Sollei into production. Even if it’s just built as an ultra-low-volume halo car, designed to be aspirational for Cadillac customers, the Sollei’s existence would help reestablish a bygone era of luxury Americana. Maybe if we all get behind it, we can pressure Cadillac into heralding the return of old-school convertibles with new-school technology.

