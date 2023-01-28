Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report

Genesis has been on a product roll since its reinvention in 2018. Its current lineup is impressive but is lacking some staples of a traditional luxury brand, most notably a flagship luxury coupe. You could argue that the luxury coupe has gone the way of the Saab, but according to Genesis Chief Creative Officer Lux Donckerwolke, the Genesis X Convertible concept is headed to production.

According to a report from Automotive News, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council Peter Lanzavecchia heard the news directly from Donckerwolke at an annual Genesis dealer meeting. Hundreds of dealer franchises were in audience, marking a serious intention from the automaker to build the luxury coupe.

Two of the Genesis X concepts. Genesis

The concept shown shortly before the Los Angeles Auto Show was a convertible. However, the report indicates that a coupe model will launch simultaneously with the convertible, part of the Genesis X line of concepts. Genesis is dedicated to transitioning to a full-EV lineup, meaning that this coupe will be electric if it heads to production. This means plenty of design freedom, free from the packaging constraints of a typical hybrid or internal combustion car. If modern Genesis designs are any indication, the concept could be close to the real thing.

Lanzavecchia says that a performance GT coupe was high on the list for Genesis dealers and speculates that the price may be “$200,000 or $300,000.” He was even bold enough to guarantee that he’ll “see a lot of Bentley Continental convertible trade-ins on that when it comes to our showrooms.”

As a product, it would ultimately be positioned as a low-volume halo car. It’s a statement piece, especially from a brand that hasn’t made a personal luxury coupe. And no, the old Hyundai Genesis coupe doesn't count. Genesis is still in its youngest stages of brand building, and its success in the market is still up for debate. But there is no doubt that it is deadly serious about building proper luxury cars.