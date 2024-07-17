The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Is Stylish, Silent Salvation

As a parent of two young boys, six and two, noise is a constant. Between them breaking everything breakable in my house, arguing over whose toys are whose, and the crying when said arguing goes sour, there isn’t a single, solitary second of silence in our daily lives. It isn’t just noise, though. Noise I can handle. This is noise that I have to deal with. It’s noise that I have to stop what I’m doing for. Every minute of every day. A Metallica concert would feel like an isolation chamber by comparison. Like all parents of young children, my wife and I needed a break.

So we booked a trip. Nothing super special or long but one that my wife had been wanting. It can be tough to book a trip when there’s so much going on. Thankfully, grandparents did their grandparent thing, stepped in, and gave us the small break that we so desperately needed: a night, in Cape May, New Jersey. She loves it there, with its quaint, old-world beachy charm. We could have a few drinks, have a few laughs, and finally get some freaking sleep. But what really did the trick, what really relieved the stress, wasn’t the shockingly overpriced room or the watered-down drinks. It was the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre we drove down in.

I’ve driven Rollers before but always under the watchful eye of Rolls-Royce representatives making sure my grubby journalist paws didn’t break anything too expensive. This was the first time I was able to spend some real time behind the wheel, at my own discretion. More importantly, it was my wife’s first time ever even seeing a Rolls-Royce in person. Not only was it a treat to drive such an obnoxiously opulent vehicle, it was silent, luxurious salvation.

The First Electric Rolls-Royce

Testing a Rolls-Royce is always a funny thing. What am I supposed to say? “It’s nice?” Of course, it’s nice, it’s a flipping Rolls-Royce. For $500,000, it’d better be nice. It’d better be mind-blowing. For half a million dollars, it needs to shatter peoples’ expectations of what luxury means. Thankfully, it does. But my question going into the drive wasn’t whether it would be nice but whether the Spectre’s new electric powertrain would change its fundamental Rolls-Royce-iness.

For decades, nothing has been good enough to power a Rolls-Royce except for V12s. There have been different displacement engines, with various states of aspiration, but their cylinder counts have never varied—it’s 12 or nothing at all. Until now, though.

The Spectre has a grand total of zero cylinders, instead using a dual-motor electric powertrain. Each axle gets a motor, giving the Spectre all-wheel drive, 584 horsepower, and 664 lb-ft of torque. Power doesn’t matter of course, as the Rolls-Royce adage is that its power is “adequate.” But it’s much more than adequate. It’s downright quick for something that only shares its density with small planets. However, despite that immense performance, there’s something missing.

Typically I don’t mind electric cars all having similar feeling power delivery but I do mind it here. One of the ways Rolls always separated itself from the pack was with its engine noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH). Well, actually, the lack thereof. Drive a V12 Rolls and you might actually think it’s electric at times due to its almost unnerving smoothness. And knowing that Rolls was able to create something so powerful yet so smooth was always a huge part of its charm. It’s quiet but you know there’s a hulking V12 under that long hood.

However, the Spectre doesn’t feel that way. Admittedly, it’s probably the quietest Rolls ever because it has no powertrain noise or vibration, but it’s also the most lifeless. Rolls doesn’t use any fake sound, as that would be tacky, so its instant bursts of acceleration are accompanied only by a silence that would make a church seem noisy. It can make you feel queasy at times, as there’s no other sensory feeling other than stomach-churning speed.

Fake engine noise isn’t the only modern EV trope that Rolls avoids. In fact, the folks in Goodwood go to extraordinary lengths to make sure the Spectre feels, looks, and behaves like every other piston-powered Roller in history. The iconic “Power Reserve” gauge that Rolls normally uses in place of a tachometer is still there. On the gear selector stalk, there’s still a little button that makes it feel sportier, except this time it’s labeled “B” for brake regeneration, rather than “L” for lower gears. And aside from the battery range gauge, there isn’t a single visual nod to its electric nature. Phantom and Ghost customers will feel right at home.

What won’t make them feel right at home is charging. Rolls-Royce owners will likely have charging capabilities at home, all but eliminating the need to use public stations. However, when they do need to charge out on the road, the experience of finding a place to charge, plugging their car in like an iPhone, and waiting 40 minutes while it juices up is the opposite of luxury. Admittedly, Niles the driver will probably handle all of that for them.

As for ride comfort, I’ve been in comfier Rollers before. Don’t get me wrong, the Spectre is more comfortable than any car I’ve ever been in that didn’t have a Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood. However, at over 6,000 pounds and with 23-inch wheels, it’s almost impossible to iron out absolutely every road imperfection. Believe me, it gets damn close and only the sharpest of bumps are felt, but if you want absolute comfort, the Phantom still has it beat.

Back to Playing Chauffeur

My favorite part of my job is sharing it with my wife and kids. I know, yuck. But I’m a lucky boy and get to see, drive, and do incredible things, things that normie folks don’t. So when I get the chance to show my wife a Rolls-Royce for the first time in her life, you can bet your ass I’m going to play it up and act like a chauffeur for the night.

After taking her bag and putting it in the trunk, I ran over and opened her door for her, like a gentleman. The doors will give you a little power assistance when you open them, so I hardly had to do anything, but it’s the thought that counts. Then, once she commented on how odd it is to step into a car backward, through Rolls’ signature coach doors, I pressed the little button on the door handle and it closed itself. When I walked around and got into my seat, I showed off the center console switch that power-closed my door—another Rolls signature—and she laughed at both its absurdity and mine. Little win number one.

Then we were off, and the Spectre’s silent cabin could have been vacation enough. I cannot explain the relief that washed over the both of us, knowing that her parents were dealing with the noise and we were in sumptuous leather seats, isolated from every sound that wasn’t our own voices. We could talk to each other, finish a thought, and actually ask about the other’s day. Sure, that would be true in any car but it was truer in the Rolls. Not even the wind could interrupt. It was just … us. And we had an entire hour of it on the way to our hotel. Little win number two.

Here’s where the Spectre starts to ruin its badge’s luster, though. As absurdly opulent as it is, and as mind-boggling as its engineering can be, it’s still an electric car like any other. So it’s as compromised as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 when it comes to finding a charging station. You know what doesn’t feel luxurious? Panicking about the lack of charging stations within a 60-mile radius. Thankfully, the hotel we stayed at had Tesla Level 2 chargers and adapters, which is why we chose it.

We then proceeded to have an incredibly relaxing night out. We talked about things we’re interested in, not just whether the dishwasher needs loading or unloading. We asked each other where we wanted to go next, not why we have to wake up extra early tomorrow. Our biggest worry was if it looked weird that we both ordered the same drink because it sounded good, not whether our kid’s reddish eye was allergies or something far more contagious. All the while, knowing we had a gorgeous Wittering Blue Rolls-Royce Spectre to get back into the following morning.

In a twist of luck, the following morning’s weather was rainy rather than the predicted sunshine. That might not seem like luck but it turned out to be. Rather than walking around and enjoying some nice seaside weather, we went to a local bakery for breakfast and got some of the best muffins we’ve ever had. More importantly, I had the chance to jump out of the car, open my wife’s door, and poof an umbrella out of the doorsill like the magic chauffeur that I am. She didn’t want to let me see it but I caught her little smile before she mocked my silliness. Little win number three.

Our ride back was calm but filled with music that we actually wanted to listen to. Rolls doesn’t brand its sound system, that would be gauche. But whoever makes the speakers did a fantastic job because it sounds spectacular, with a crystal clearness that never distorts or fades, even at the highest of volumes. You can tell I’m no audiophile but it’s a damn good setup. Or maybe it was just the fact that we didn’t have to listen to songs about Velociraptors for a change.

And that was it, we were finally home. We didn’t want to step out of the Spectre once back in the driveway, though. Its isolated cabin felt like a safe space. However, once I was home, I had the chance to show my kids the car. And they adored it. Surprisingly, its back seats are accommodating enough for car seats, so I could take my kids for rides with the starlight headliner blowing their little minds. My oldest son and my wife spent about 40 minutes praising the incredibly thick carpet on their bare feet. School dropoff was a hilarious mixture of excitement for my son and absolute embarrassment from the eye-rolls and under-the-breath comments from teachers. But the car made us all feel so incredibly special, even once we were back to reality.

And that’s the beauty of the Spectre, or any Rolls for that matter. It makes everything, even seemingly insignificant trips, feel like you’re isolated in its own world of luxury. Perhaps that feeling fades when you own it for a while and it just becomes a car. But there’s no denying just how special it makes you feel while you’re in it. There are plenty of cars that feel special. Any Italian exotic feels like a flamboyant occasion, stealing the spotlight away from everything within eye or earshot. But the Rolls is the opposite. It makes you feel like you’re the star of the show. When you’re in desperate need of relaxation, there’s genuinely nothing better than sinking into its sumptuous, massaging thrones, feeling its impossibly rich leather, and basking in the absurd levels of craftsmanship. By now, I’m sure you’ve read about Rolls’ signature organ-stop metal air vent buttons, its breathtaking wood trims, and the buttery soft leather. But until you’re sitting in it, no words can really explain it. No spa in the world can make you feel as good as something with a double-R badge.

Is An Electric Rolls Still A Rolls?

How does the Spectre specifically stack up to its incredible brand heritage? That depends on what you want from it. If the Spectre had a V12 under the hood, it wouldn’t feel much different than it already does. The fact that it’s an EV is of almost no significance to the driving or riding experience. It’s about as fast as every other Rolls-Royce, it’s probably a touch quieter but not by much, and it’s barely smoother. The only real difference is that it needs to be charged.

If I were in the market for a Rolls-Royce—which, barring a very lucky lottery ticket, isn’t happening any time soon—I think I’d stick with the Ghost. I love the Spectre’s two-door design but its back seat isn’t as nice because of it. I also think I prefer the V12 simply because it shows off the brand’s impressive engineering even more. There’s more charm to a piston-powered luxury car if you ask me.

However, if you’re rich enough to own the Spectre, you’re likely rich enough that it isn’t your only Rolls-Royce. And there’s certainly a place for the Spectre in the stable of somebody like that. With its stunning two-door looks, silent speed, and effortless comfort, the Spectre is one helluva grand touring car. It’s a rolling, silent sanctuary.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Specs Base Price (as tested) $422,750 ($533,350) Powertrain dual-motor all-wheel drive | 102-kWh battery Horsepower 584 Torque 664 lb-ft Seating Capacity 4 Curb Weight 6,371 pounds 0-60 mph 4.4 seconds Top Speed 155 mph EPA Range 266 miles Quick Take Exquisite electric escape. Score 9/10

