2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost: This Is the Car You Really Want When You Strike It Rich

Everyone has a list of cars they'll get if they ever make a ton of money. Even those of you who say you'll give a chunk to charity probably have "well, I should at least pick up a nice road car" on the to-do list. Say you have at least $332,500 to mess around with. Take it from me: You want to get the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. A Rolls-Royce gets more attention than a Lamborghini, yet is way more comfortable on garbage city roads. Sure, there are faster cars, but at that price point, most are too fast to wring out on the street to the point where a dedicated track car sounds like a better, more fun option. What you want for the road is the Ghost.

James Lipman/Rolls-Royce

The Ghost is the ultimate modern high-end upgrade from one of my favorite styles of cars ever, the brougham. It oozes fancy, but has the sleek lines, nice materials and more pared-down look that defines luxury today in place of the opera windows, ruched couch-like seats and chrome trim of yore. Even the exterior was designed to look like one solid, seamless piece of metal so nothing distracted from the form of the car. It's so overkill, but it's beautiful in person. It's everything I dreamed of sitting in Mom's Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight, except it was designed from the ground-up to be as smooth and comfortable as possible. The big V12 up front doesn't hurt, either.

James Lipman/Rolls-Royce

Driving on a Lambswool Magic Carpet The extra effort Rolls-Royce put in to make this car as smooth as possible definitely pays off. I got to test the Ghost out in my home city of Austin, where road surfaces are sometimes hot garbage. Rolls-Royce calls their fancy bump-masking suspension tech its "Magic Carpet Ride," and it glided over some of the worst lumps and unavoidable potholes this city. It went over a large speed bump so smoothly that I could have probably taken it at the neighborhood's speed limit without spilling my coffee. Here's how serious Rolls-Royce takes smoothness: There is an extra set of dampers for the shocks themselves. Rolls' reps described them as "shocks for the shocks," but they don't look like the tube-shaped shocks you're probably thinking of. Still, they do the job of making sure the car soaks up the bumps while maintaining the smoothest possible ride.

Stef Schrader This elaborate bushing-covered contraption is what acts as a shock for the shocks themselves, lest anything accidentally jostle any occupants of the Ghost.