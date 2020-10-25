The Incredibly Small Details That Keep a Rolls-Royce Engineer Awake at Night

Here’s an interesting fact: at least three Rolls-Royce vehicles are named after weightless entities—Ghost, Wraith, Phantom. But in reality, they’re supremely heavy vehicles. The 2021 Ghost has a curb weight of 5,730 pounds (2,599 kilogram in its home of Goodwood) and the Phantom slightly less at 5,644 pounds. With so many automotive companies in the mainstream focusing on shedding pounds to reduce fuel consumption, the Ghost doesn’t care about trivialities like that. I mean, it’s expected to get 10 miles to the gallon in the city, so fuel economy is not a top priority. However, Rolls-Royce does pay attention to the weight as it relates to its “magic carpet” ride.

Engineering lead Jonathan Simms told us they needed something with the appropriate scale without reinforced sections that would have been prohibitively heavy for the Ghost. The structure of the Ghost starts with its aluminum space-frame architecture, which is made up of extruded box sections with space inside designed to nestle components safely within it.

“If you’re putting in 100 kilos of sound dampening, you need the base of the car to be as light as possible,” he said to The Drive. “It also has other huge benefits. One is the fact that with these open sections within the body, you can install the speakers right into the space and save room in the cabin.”

If you think of building a house, at least in England, a framework with a lot of walls used to be standard. More and more, Simms explained, modern construction sees most of that type of structure in the outer skin while girders run through the house and create ductwork.

Within the car, it’s similar. Two long chassis legs run in front of the firewall for crash performance.

“The structural element in front of the car really hinges on these two beams,” Simms said. “Everything you see externally hangs off those parts. The way we’ve done it is with core strength; the visual aesthetic then is much freer to do what you will.”