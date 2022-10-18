2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre: The First Electric Rolls Is Here

Rolls-Royce may not be the first name that comes up when you think forward-thinking or eco-friendly, but it's definitely one of the biggest names in the silent, ultimate comfort arena. And what's more silently comfortable than an EV? The ultra-luxury automaker has unveiled the new Rolls-Royce Spectre, the brand's very first electric model. It's a stately two-door four-seater that's said to be a spiritual successor to Phantom Coupe, which went out of production in 2016.

RR is very excited about this venture not just because the instant torque, "imperceptible" running gear, and 1,500-pound floor-mounted battery/sound deadening of the electric Spectre fits the Rolls-Royce ethos quite well, but also because it fulfills a 122-year-old prophecy made by one of its founders, Charles Rolls.

"The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged," Rolls apparently said way back in the year 1900.

Onto the headline specs. The company is projecting 260 miles of EPA-cycle range while 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque take the Spectre from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. That said, all those figures are preliminary estimates and subject to change since Rolls-Royce says it is still in the final stages of fine-tuning.

It all rides on a purpose-built, aluminum platform called—and I'm not making this up—the "Architecture of Luxury." The Spectre is said to be 30% stiffer than any Rolls-Royce before it. Four-wheel steering is onboard as is active "planar" suspension that can decouple the anti-roll bars for independent movement and contribute to the vehicle's Magic Carpet Ride.

The rest of it, too, is typical Rolls-Royce. Apparently inspired by yachts, the Spectre's exterior design features doors that open from the front and contain umbrellas. Split headlights flank what the company claims is its widest grille yet, while said grille is softly lit up by 22 LEDs. By now, you've probably heard of Rolls' Starlight headliner. Now get ready for the Spectre's Starlight Doors, which add another 4,796 simulated stars to the sides of the cabin to make you feel like you're actually driving through space rather than just staring up at it.

The famous Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament has been redesigned and contributes to the Spectre being the most aerodynamic RR ever. 23-inch wheels are said to be the biggest wheels to come on a production two-door car from the factory in the last 100 years or so.

In terms of overall scale, the Spectre is likely a bit bigger than you might assume. It's about half a foot longer and wider overall than Rolls-Royce's other two-door, the Wraith. The Spectre is, of course, shorter than the four-door Phantom but, believe it or not, is actually wider than that car by a couple of inches.

Final pricing is TBA, but the automaker says the Spectre will be positioned between the Cullinan SUV and its Phantom flagship sedan, so expect it to start somewhere in the $400,000 ballpark. First deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

As for future Rolls-Royce EVs, the Spectre is only the beginning since the company aims to have its entire lineup be electric by 2030.

