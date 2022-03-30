Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Endures Harsh Testing in the Arctic Circle

Details are still relatively scarce on the electric Rolls, which is slated to launch as a 2024 model and be fully unveiled later in the year, but the company does boast that it is its most intelligent car yet. The Spectre will offer 25,000 "sub functions," as opposed to the outgoing Phantom's 647, with over four miles of cabling to wire the whole car together. The company states that the roughly 1,500-pound battery pack has been positioned optimally to allow for a smoother undercarriage and to help reduce road noise. If flexing on your haters is more the purpose of your Spectre, however, fear not. The company also notes that the upcoming EV will have 23 inch wheels, the first time a Rolls has had wheels that big since the '20s.
The styling is still vague thanks to the company's camouflage that bears a striking resemblance to live-laugh-love decor, but Rolls-Royce does note it carries forward the split headlights and fastback profile of the Phantom Coupe. I'm just thrilled that Rolls-Royce has decided that factory dubs are in vogue yet again, personally.
