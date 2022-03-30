Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Endures Harsh Testing in the Arctic Circle

When Rolls-Royce promises to build an EV, you know they're going to put it through its paces first. The company has done just that recently with the upcoming 2024 Spectre, taking the electric luxury car to a testing ground just 35 miles from the Arctic Circle.

Cold-weather testing is vital to any EV, and a Rolls is no exception. While there is the obvious concern for battery life in freezing temperatures, Rolls-Royce also wanted to "willfully destabiliz[e] Spectre" on low-grip surfaces, to ensure the driving experience in snow and ice is still befitting the overall aura and "waftability" of the Phantom Coupe's spiritual successor. The testing has gotten the Spectre to the 25 percent mark of the over 1.5 million miles of trial runs the company is undertaking with the car.