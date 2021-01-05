Jay Leno: The Rolls-Royce-Powered Ferret Armored Scout Is the Perfect LA Car

Military vehicle enthusiasts lose their minds if you call anything without treads and a turret a tank. Well, watch out with this one, because even though the Ferret sort of looks like a tank up top—it isn't. It's an armored scout vehicle running on durable solid rubber tires. It was built in Britain by Daimler from 1952 until 1971 and kept in service until 1991 in the United Kingdom. And guess who has one? Jay Leno.

Leno's fine example left the assembly line in 1959, while in total, 4,409 Ferrets were built in just under two decades. Today, these start at around the $20,000 mark in questionable condition, while a good one can set you back by more than double that. Still not a terrible deal for a Rolls-Royce-powered war machine packing such capabilities.