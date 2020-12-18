Some Rich Guy Is Flipping His 1,035-HP McLaren Speedtail for Nearly $5M

If you had purchased it brand new, a 2020 McLaren Speedtail would have cost you about $2 million or so. With a blistering top speed of 250 mph and 1,035 horses generated by the hybrid powertrain, it’s the fastest car McLaren has built to date. It has a futuristic exterior with lines that evoke speed itself; you’d expect to see it in the next remake of Blade Runner. A rich dude in Hamburg, Germany apparently drove the Speedtail only 78 miles and decided that, eh, it wasn't for him. He’s now flipping the car for $4,888,867, or more than twice the original price.

This Hyper GT is green with a brown interior and is listed on JamesEdition, a luxury-goods market where you could also pick up a private jet, helicopter, or fancy home in Switzerland. Every Speedtail was fashioned in Woking at the McLaren Production Center, and the whole 106-car production run sold out even before it was unveiled in October 2018. The Speedtail has an F1-inspired three-seat layout, and electrochromic glass darkens the top of the windscreen and replaces sun visors. The all-carbon-fiber monocoque is 16.9 feet long and it’s the most aero-drag-efficient McLaren road car available; front-wheel static aero-covers, retractable digital rear-view cameras, and active rear ailerons contribute to its speed. As sold, it can zoom from zero to 186 mph in 12.8 seconds on its special Pirelli P-Zero tires.

