Some Rich Guy Is Flipping His 1,035-HP McLaren Speedtail for Nearly $5M

If you had purchased it brand new, a 2020 McLaren Speedtail would have cost you about $2 million or so. With a blistering top speed of 250 mph and 1,035 horses generated by the hybrid powertrain, it’s the fastest car McLaren has built to date. It has a futuristic exterior with lines that evoke speed itself; you’d expect to see it in the next remake of Blade Runner.
A rich dude in Hamburg, Germany apparently drove the Speedtail only 78 miles and decided that, eh, it wasn't for him. He’s now flipping the car for $4,888,867, or more than twice the original price.
This Hyper GT is green with a brown interior and is listed on JamesEdition, a luxury-goods market where you could also pick up a private jet, helicopter, or fancy home in Switzerland. Every Speedtail was fashioned in Woking at the McLaren Production Center, and the whole 106-car production run sold out even before it was unveiled in October 2018.
The Speedtail has an F1-inspired three-seat layout, and electrochromic glass darkens the top of the windscreen and replaces sun visors. The all-carbon-fiber monocoque is 16.9 feet long and it’s the most aero-drag-efficient McLaren road car available; front-wheel static aero-covers, retractable digital rear-view cameras, and active rear ailerons contribute to its speed. As sold, it can zoom from zero to 186 mph in 12.8 seconds on its special Pirelli P-Zero tires.
Just in case you’re in the market for a car that costs roughly 20 times the amount of an average U.S. home, it’s only going to cost you another $2,000 to ship it to you. Here’s the catch, though: the Speedtail doesn’t have side-mounted airbags or exterior side mirrors, so it’s not street legal in the U.S. You’d have to apply to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to import it for show or display and provide documentation to show that the Speedtail is of historical or technological significance to educate the public.
With NHTSA approval, you can drive it on the highway (not more than 2,500 miles a year) in order to maintain the vehicle's engine, braking, lighting, and other systems, but it’s mainly intended to allow it to be driven to and from displays of similar vehicles. And it still has to meet EPA requirements.