Here's What It's Like to Do a 3,000-Mile Road Trip in a McLaren F1

Have you ever wondered what it was like to be behind the wheel of a real-life unicorn? More specifically, a true enthusiast car made of authentic unobtanium. I'm sure we all have, and living vicariously through those with the ability to afford rarities like the McLaren F1 makes it even easier. Today, we'll get to do exactly that.

It all starts with popular auto YouTuber James Walker—otherwise known as Mr JWW—who gives the world a rare look into the life of a supercar owner. Walker, along with several friends, documented their 3,000-mile trek across Europe in a nearly $20 million McLaren F1 and made it available online for everyone to see.

The entire 75-minute long video takes clips of the journey, which was completed back in 2017, and splices them together with Walker's commentary on the expedition. And while a trip to high-end car shows and lavish lifestyle experiences are fun to see, we mostly enjoy the look inside the rare car that's largely regarded as the greatest automobile ever created.

While most people who can identify a McLaren F1 are familiar with the car's center driver seating position, most haven't actually seen someone ride shotgun. Walker and his pals do just this, stuffing a driver, passenger, and luggage inside the cockpit of the McLaren.