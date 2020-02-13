Modded Tesla Model 3 Almost Matches McLaren F1's Tsukuba Circuit Lap Time

As impressive as it is that a Tesla almost matched this mighty McLaren in a one-lap showdown around Tsukuba, it's hard to extrapolate much meaning from either lap time. Yes, the Tesla was captained in rainy conditions by a driver who didn't have much experience with the car, while the McLaren was driven by 1991 24 Hours of Spa winner Naoki Hattori. But we must consider the advantages this Tesla enjoyed, namely its modern high-performance tires and excellent low-end power delivery as an EV, perfect for launching out of Tsukuba's numerous low-speed corners.

By comparison, the F1's long first gear—whose redline lies beyond 80 miles per hour—is ill-suited to Tsukuba which, on the day of the McLaren's lap, had a hotter 74-degree ambient temperature and an equally slick surface (note the glistening tarmac and 92 percent humidity). Furthermore, the driver can be seen avoiding the track's curbs on its apexes and thus losing crucial bits of time to the Telsa.

While one shouldn't draw hasty conclusions about the future of the auto industry from something as meaningless as a lap time, the Tesla's performance is still an impressive mark showing just how far we've come in the 20-odd years since the F1 ruled the road.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

h/t: Tesla Reporter