Trashed Tesla Model 3 Performance Is a Perfect Track Car Project

If you're stuck at home with a bucket of tools and a project car, there's no better way to pass those hours than by wrenching. Maybe you've already got an engine on the stand or are waiting for the right donor car to show up at Copart. But might we suggest something a bit more unorthodox, like a Tesla?

Up for auction on eBay is a Tesla Model 3 that has seen better days. Nearly all of the car's glass, including the large panoramic panel found on the roof, is missing, and every single body panel (or what's left of them, rather) has some sort of damage. But despite the heavy structural and cosmetic carnage, the car still powers on and drives – which means the purely electric drivetrain is ready for someone's next project.