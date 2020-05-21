Nobody Asked for a Tesla Model 3 Convertible, But Here’s One Anyway

The result is polarizing, but then again, how else would you want your customized convertible to look? It's not easy to stand out amongst the sea of Model 3s in SoCal, after all. Think of it like a sleek, new-age EV whose biological father was a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Newport doesn't disclose what it costs to have the droptop job performed on a Model 3, so we've reached out to them for the official figure. Expect it to add four or five figures to the Tesla's near-as-makes-no-difference $40,000 starting price. Whether spending that kind of money on what could pass for a re-proportioned Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet is worthwhile is up to you, though when it comes to convertible Teslas, your choices are this, an old Lotus, or nothing.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

h/t: Motortrend