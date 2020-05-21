Nobody Asked for a Tesla Model 3 Convertible, But Here’s One Anyway
If you're wanting to stand out in Orange County, this is the ticket.
Let's be honest with ourselves: The Tesla Roadster as Elon Musk describes it will never exist. A hovering electric supercar that outperforms every other road-legal vehicle on the planet sounds like what John DeLorean would try to hawk after an afternoon of drinking at home. The only roofless Tesla you'll be driving anytime soon—that electrified Lotus Evora notwithstanding—will either be one you make yourself or pay someone else to build for you. Luckily, in California, there's a company that would be glad to build you such a car out of a Model 3. Just know what you're getting yourself into.
This rag-topped Tesla is the work of Huntington Beach-based Newport Convertible Engineering, whose name you may associate with other odd convertible conversions performed on Ford F-150s and Subaru WRX STIs. Newport makes most of its money armoring up or removing the roofs from the likes of Maybachs, though it won't turn its nose up at working on more pedestrian vehicles, like the Toyota Prius. Chopping the top from one of those suggests a green streak, which may have informed its decision to hack up this Tesla.
The result is polarizing, but then again, how else would you want your customized convertible to look? It's not easy to stand out amongst the sea of Model 3s in SoCal, after all. Think of it like a sleek, new-age EV whose biological father was a Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Newport doesn't disclose what it costs to have the droptop job performed on a Model 3, so we've reached out to them for the official figure. Expect it to add four or five figures to the Tesla's near-as-makes-no-difference $40,000 starting price. Whether spending that kind of money on what could pass for a re-proportioned Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet is worthwhile is up to you, though when it comes to convertible Teslas, your choices are this, an old Lotus, or nothing.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Motortrend
- RELATEDGM’s ‘Ultra Cruise’ Plans to Bring the Fight to Tesla Autopilot on City StreetsIt isn't done yet, but they aren't claiming it's 'feature complete', either.READ NOW
- RELATEDTulsa Paints Elon Musk's Face on Its Giant Golden Driller Statue in Hopes of Luring Next Tesla PlantBow, Tulsa, to your new god.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Next Tesla Gigafactory Will Be in Oklahoma or Texas: ReportIt's reportedly down to Austin or Tulsa.READ NOW
- RELATED$1 Million Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Unearthed After Owner Parked It for 40 YearsA single-owner put less than 15,000 miles on this rare collectible before tucking it away somewhere in Indiana.READ NOW
- RELATEDEerily-Silent Electric Dragster Hits a Record 201 MPH in the Quarter MileSilent but deadly.READ NOW