Range Anxiety? Build a Solar Panel Trailer for Your Tesla Model 3

Electric vehicles have struggled to break into the mainstream for a few reasons, many of which have to do with charging times and the availability of electric fill-up stations. YouTuber ItsYeBoi has come up with some unconventional methods to get around those challenges, most recently by building a trailer with solar panels attached to it that can charge his Tesla Model 3 while in motion. His most recent video shows that unconventional thinking can yield some impressive, if impractical, results.

ItsYeBoi, known in real life as Sean Callaghan, has been down this road before. In a previous video, he used a windmill to charge his car and even made coffee with a Keurig using wind power, so his idea to build a solar charging trailer doesn't sound out of character at all.

If you can get past all of the goofy YouTube shenanigans, the build is quite impressive. Callaghan used the online shopping site Wish to buy a load of cheap solar panels and all of the hardware needed to make them work. He attached all of that gear to a $2,500 trailer and pulled it to a nearby parking lot for testing, stopping to make a cup of solar coffee and charge his phone with the rig first.